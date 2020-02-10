TMZ Sports caught up to Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara over the weekend and asked him the big question.

They asked him about Mitchell Trubisky.

That's like getting to interview Tom Brady and asking him about the Patriots' special teams play.

Someone should have asked Amukamara what he's hearing about being back with the Bears in 2020. He likely wouldn't have answered or even known, but at least the effort for real news would have been there.

Amukamara's $9 million salary for 2020 is a huge stumbling block and the Bears' limited salary cap space, combined with a need for key offensive additions, are making it seem likely the veteran starting cornerback could be cut.

That $9 million is tough to get around. Restructuring it seems very unlikely unless Amukamara was going to take a big pay cut. And do the Bears want to even extend him?

Sportsradar.com, the NFL's stat partner, reported Amukamara had a passer rating against of 105.2 last season with no interceptions. The previous year he was at 75.3 and had three interceptions.

Amukamara has been effective for the Bears in numerous ways. He brought along a calming Super Bowl-winning presence from his days with the Giants. He'll be 31 when the season starts. He's still an effective tackler, missing only on 4.3% and 7% of his tackles the last two years.

If Bears decide to devote the cap money elsewhere they would need a replacement. And don't say Tre Roberson, the CFL import who was an Illinois State quarterback. While there have been some big successes from the CFL in the NFL and even with the Bears, this is never assured. There a lot more CFL signees who never get past first cuts in the NFL.

Kevin Toliver didn't appear ready to make the step up to start last year in limited opportunities. There is no one else, so the ideal answer might be drafting someone or signing someone or both.

There are some interesting prospects in this year's free agency at cornerback who might not break the bank. That's uncommon, because the position is highly sought.

Still, when your secondary has been as good as the Bears' has been, the primary option should be keeping it intact.

Here are some of the possibilities in case they think it's impossible:

Kendall Fuller

Kyle Fuller's brother probably would love coming to Chicago to play in the same secondary. Kendall hasn't been the most effective defensive back, though. He had 49 tackles last year and and interception, then made a pick in the Super Bowl. He has six interceptions in four years and has 31 starts in a possible 64 games. His passer rating against last year was an abysmal 131.6 but was much better the previous year, at 86.2. Signing him and drafting a cornerback might cover this need.

Eli Apple

The Saints didn't pick up his option so the fifth year of his contract is void in 2020. He had a better 2018 than 2019 in coverage (100.9-74.4 passer rating against) but missed only 9.4 tackles last year and started 15 games. A potential bargin type.

MacKensie Alexander

An occasional starter but mostly a backup, he has been effective while playing more than half the snaps the past two years. He had an elbow injury and later a knee injury that forced him onto injured reserve for the playoffs. Not particularly tall at 5-10, he has two career intrceptions.

Bashaud Breland

He's played six season with the Chiefs last year, the Packers and the Redskins. Groin and hamstring injuries hurt his play with the Packers. Last year he made two interceptions in 15 games for the world champions.

Darqueze Dennard

He has been both a slot and outside cornerback for the Bengals and has three interceptions in six years but has been a decent coverage player with a 75.4 passer rating against last year. He missed only 8.1% and 7.5% of tackles the last two seasons. It's questionable how much savings they could find against the cap with him as opposed to Amukamara because he was at $4.5 million this past year.

Ross Cockrell

He's been with four teams in five seasons, has been cut by teams and traded for a seventh-rounder, which are obvious red flags. But he has made plays with seven career interceptions, including two with Carolina last year. He allowed only a 68.6 passer rating against last year and can play outside or in the slot.

James Bradberry

A very unlikely option for the Bears. This Panther starter is probably headed for a pay day bigger than what Amukamara was due. At 6-1, 212, he's the ideal size teams want in cornerbacks and has eight interceptions, including three last year. The last two seasons he's had strong passer ratings against of 82.5 and 70.1.

Morris Claiborne

Another Chiefs cornerback who could be a bargain because he's bounced around but has been effective in the past. A former first-round draft pick from LSU, he had two seasons starting for the Jets before coming to the Chiefs and never seemed to fit in with Kansas City. He had injury problems early in his career with Dallas, and had a shoulder injury last year that cost him five games played late in the season.

