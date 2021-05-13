Report: COVID-19 Scare to Limit Matt Nagy at Rookie Minicamp

Sports Illustrated home
COVID Scare for Bears Coach

A family member testing positive has led to Matt Nagy being required to miss the start of on-field work with the rookie minicamp this weekend.
The COVID-19 vaccinations continue and the positive testing rate is down but it's still an issue for the NFL and now for Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy.

The Bears coach will be unable to take part in practices on the field at this weekend's rookie minicamp. 

The three days of workouts at Halas Hall will go on but Nagy will be limited to virtual participation because of a high-risk close contact for a family member who has tested positive for COVID-19, this according to an Ian Rapoport report for NFL Network.

This was supposed to be Nagy's first look close up at Justin Fields in a Bears uniform but now it will have to be done on video. The Bears will have to lean heavily on offensive coordinator Bill Lazor as well as the other offensive assistants in this regard.

Nagy is in the process of vaccination but is not yet fully vaccinated, according to the report.

The team and league are still taking precautions aimed at curbing COVID-19 even if the infection rates are down. Players and coaches at Halas Hall are tested regularly.

The weekend's rookie minicamp is closed to the public.

The Bears are supposed to hold on-field work at organized team activities starting next week, and it's unclear now whether Nagy will be able to participate in those. 

Last season the Bears had a case where offensive line coach Juan Castillo had to quarantine due to exposure to someone with the virus but did not have it. They were able to keep the coaching staff otherwise free of the illness.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

