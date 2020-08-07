BearDigest
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Adding to Bears History Is High Priority for Danny Trevathan

Gene Chamberlain

Even veterans need to figure out defensive changes when a new coordinator takes over, and Bears inside linebacker Danny Trevathan by midseason last year started to feel comfortable with the way Chuck Pagano wanted his scheme played.

Then came the dislocated elbow against the Detroit Lions and the Bears played their final seven games without their defensive leader after they were already playing without defensive line man-mountain Akiem Hicks.

"I was just touching the tip of the 'berg, I was starting to feel for the defense, get a feel for the inside backer for the defense," Trevathan said.

So Trevathan's goal this year at age 30 of adding his name to the great Bears linebackers tradition begins from a higher level than where it started last season. 

The way Trevathan sees it, he's reached an optimum level mentally and physically to start leaving that legacy.

"Playing with my guys, I understand it," Trevathan said. "Now I understand football so well. I know how to play the game mentally and beat people mentally as well as physically. So I feel like I was definitely going to turn it up a couple notches last year."

Trevathan figures it's not going to be difficult to start at this level again but a couple of problems developed in the meantime to provide a challenge. One was the coronavirus, and the other resulted directly from it—nose tackle Eddie Goldman opting out of the season.

The best friend of Trevathan and inside linebacker Roquan Smith in the Bears' 3-4 scheme was Goldman, who occupied blockers and let them make tackles.

"To have him not here, we're definitely missing a key part," Trevathan said. "But I think the guys that they brought in and they're going to have to step up. They're going to have to step up and it's our job to push them each day to get to that level of play because it's going to be a key factor."

The Bears brought back John Jenkins, a former player in Chicago, and anticipate third-year defensive end Bilal Nichols will take some of the nose tackle snaps as well. Roy Robertson-Harris might even play some there as an undersized nose.

"Just the mindset of our defense is, you've got Bilal in there," Trevathan said. "He's done a tremendous job—young, gifted, hungry. Roy. So. I think we'll be all right.

"Me and Ro just need to adjust our game a little bit to get a feel for those guys and a lot of us have to play off those guys at times. So it's just to get that little vibe. I've played a little bit with them."

Trevathan understood the decision Goldman made to stay away because of his own personal situation.

"My fiancée, that's like my backbone," Trevathan said. "So when corona happened, she has chronic asthma and allergies that are crazy. So I really thought about her and all the sacrifices she made. I think she deserves all the credit in the world."

Like everyone, Trevathan is learning to cope. At Halas Hall, it means wearing a mask and going through a gauntlet of testing before entering the building each day.

"Shoot, I don't like getting stuff in my nose," Trevathan said. "That's weird to me."

Trevathan leads on the field and through the coronavirus.

"I think it's so important because I think at a time right now where there's so many different things happening in and outside this building, to have a guy like Danny who when he talks no matter what else is going on as soon as he talks everybody in the building is, boom, right there on him," inside linebackers coach Mark DeLeone said. "So to be able to have that calming effect, presence about him, I think is huge for our defense and for our team."

Trevathan was easily on pace for his Bears high in tackles before another in a series of injuries that have limited his playing time since coming to Chicago. Trevathan has missed 17 games with injuries in four years.

"There's things guys want in their careers," DeLeone said. "You want to win a Super Bowl. You want to get paid a lot of money. You want to make 100 tackles, you want to have all these different things, right?"

Trevathan has done those. 

"I want to be remembered," Trevathan said. "Legacy lives on forever."

It's likely to take staying healthy, and getting in another Super Bo

"You always want to leave behind something that can be remembered of yourself," Trevathan said. "Like people talk about you playing for the name on the front of your jersey as well as the name on the back of your jersey.

"So I want to leave that out there because this is such a great tradition of linebackers the Bears have."

It's a big leap forward from missing the final seven games twice. The Bears have yet to win a playoff game with this defense they say is dominant.

"I have one Super Bowl but that's definitely not with the team that I'm with," Trevathan said. "But I feel like we're so close right now and to do it would add to that legacy."

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Trio of Young Bears Tabbed as Rising Defensive Depth

Joel Iyiegbuniwe, Josh Woods and Stephen Denmark all received strong support from coaches as young players on the rise within the Bears defense and ready to take on new responsibilities

Gene Chamberlain

Replacing Eddie Goldman Is Bears' Only COVID-19 Problem

The Chicago Bears' only starting player to opt out was nose tackle Eddie Goldman as the deadline for such a decision has now passed, but dealing with the aftermath of that loss remains a challenge.

Gene Chamberlain

How Mitchell Trubisky Is Winning Over His New Coaches

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has had only a little on-field work so far but is making an impression on both new quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo as well as new offensive coordinator Bill Lazor.

Gene Chamberlain

With No Preseason Bears Plan to Stress Simulations

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy could turn to simulating games or using game situations in practices in order to make up for the loss of preseason play.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Whistle Blower Hotline for Players to Use on COVID-19 Violators

Gene Chamberlain

A Bears Undrafted Free Agent Rookie Who Could Turn Heads?

Gene Chamberlain

What Bears Can Expect From Cole Kmet and Tight Ends

Last year's Chicago Bears tight ends underachieved and it led to a complete turnover at the position but expecting a great improvement in productivity this season from the new group might be presumptuous.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Approach COVID-19 Opt-Out Deadline with Uncertainty

So far Halas Hall has proven up to handling the precautions made for the COVID-19 pandemic as Chicago Bears practices haven't resulted in more cases while no more players have gone on the Reserve/COVID-19 List.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Showed Up for Camp in Condition to Work

Without the benefit of offseason work at Halas Hall, the Chicago Bears have still found a way to stay in shape to avoid early nagging muscle pulls according to coach Matt Nagy.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears' Make-or-Break Player Among Receivers

Anthony Miller made a breakout last year from just 33 receptions to 52 and now has to fill a bigger role as a consistent, dependable threat within the offense.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Duanecoker