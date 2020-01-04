When Bears coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace went over the problems facing their team heading into the offseason, they prominently mentioned activating the running game.

Before the day ended, they had already addressed some of their perceived problem by rooting out offensive line coach Harry Hiestand and offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich. And then they addressed it again less than 24 hours later with the hiring of Luis Castillo to coach the line.

One person they haven't mentioned as a problem with the running game is running back David Montgomery, and for very good reason.

Although Ryan Pace again spent draft picks to make sure he had his man, it would appear he actually did get his man in this situation. Montgomery was exactly who they thought he was in terms of breaking tackles.

"We talked about it," coach Matt Nagy said. "His being able to take it to the next level nest year will be really important for us as a unit. I know he's going to be extremely focused."

In fact, the Bears probably wish they had two Montgomerys. It's an area they really need to address in the draft or possibly even free agency because Ryan Nall as a backup isn't going to cut it in the NFL.

Giving Montgomery the ball 242 times didn't quite jibe with what Nagy insisted the running game would look like this year. Both Pace and Nagy talked about a running game by committee, and brought in Mike Davis more as someone to lean on until Montgomery knew what he was doing. He knew what was needed faster than they could have anticipated.

Montgomery was limited by a reluctance to lean on the running game, but his production was there in spite of a line that only occasionally blocked. According to Sportradar, the NFL's official stat partner, Montgomery broke 28 tackles on his 242 rushes, a broken tackle every 8.6 attempts. Only five starting backs did this at a better pace: Alvin Kamara (5.9), Aaron Jones (7.4), Ronald Jones (7.5) and Phillip Lindsay (7.7).

This indicates both his ability to break tackles, and also the fact he had to break them because the blocking scheme disintegrated.

And Montgomery had only 2.0 yards on average before blocking broke down and he had contact with defenders. Two-thirds of the league's starting backs enjoyed the freedom running a longer distance unimpeded.

Yet, with only one back like Montgomery the Bears are constantly facing danger.

Almost as much as they need a backup quarterback who will challenge Mitchell Trubisky, they need a running back of similar skills who can take some carries from Montgomery. Ryan Nall isn't the type of back to do this, and may not even be a legitimate NFL back. He's more of a background role player for special teams and in a pinch.

Losing Kerrith Whyte off the practice squad to the Steelers proved a setback in this regard, but if the Bears really had confidence he was going to be a capable backup to Montgomery then they wouldn't have left him exposed to other desperate teams the way they did.

One of Montgomery's great qualities coming into the NFL was leadership. His work ethic and attitude led Iowa State out of the doldrums. Nagy can't wait to see this also come out in Montgomery's second year.

"The other part of it too for him is he won't be a rookie anymore—sometimes it's hard for these young guys, they come in as rookies and they don't want to step on people's toes," Nagy said. "They just go about their business. Being his second year now, I'll be curious to see how much of a leader he becomes."

