David Montgomery Misses Practice with Three Injuries

While the Bears had Akiem Hicks and Allen Robinson back practicing on Wednesday, they were without running back David Montgomery due to three injuries.

While Justin Fields is starting, the status of offensive teammates remains uncertain although encouraging.

Wide receiver Allen Robinson was able to practice Wednesday on a limited basis for the first time on a Wednesday since he suffered a hamstring injury against Pittsburgh on Nov. 8, while No. 3 receiver Marquise Goodwin also was able to practice on a limited basis. Goodwin missed last week's game with foot and rib injuries.

The surprise was running back David Montgomery was unable to practice due to injuries to his shoulder, groin and glute, which hadn't been mentioned on Monday and hadn't seemed an issue after Sunday's loss to Arizona.

If Montgomery can't go, it would mean the Bears would start rookie Khalil Herbert, who started the last game against the Packers when Montgomery was out with a knee injury.

Defensive end Akiem Hicks was on the field for the first time since he suffered an injured ankle on Nov. 8 against the Steelers. Hicks went through a limited practice. He has played in just seven of the 12 Bears games so far.

Other players who were limited in practice included defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr. (ribs), linebacker Christian Jones (back) and running back Damien Williams (calf).

Quarterback Andy Dalton was held out due to his left hand injury.

Both kicker Cairo Santos and outside linebacker Trevis Gipson missed practice due to non-COVID illness.

The Packers didn't have Aaron Rodgers available for practice due to the toe surgery he underwent in their by week. They also didn't have backup Jordan Love due to COVID-19, so Kurt Benkert took their snaps in practice.

Two other missing key veterans were wide receiver Randall Cobb (groin) and tackle David Bakhtiari (knee).

