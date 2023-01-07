David Montgomery is the type of back who can disrupt in Week 18 of the fantasy season, especially because he doesn't have a contract for 2023.

David Montgomery lines up in the Bears backfield this week for what could be his final game with the team.

It could be the kind of emotional situation that leads to a big game and some fantasy owners could benefit.

While most fantasy leagues are over by Week 18, there are still some going strong and using the week when starters in the NFL often wind up watching.

So this backfield situation is something to watch for those still participating or who are involved in competition where weekly lineups are drafted.

Montgomery hasn't wanted to speak about his contract status throughout the season, and didn't this week.

Montgomery was lauded for his play at the end of last season by team board chairman George McCaskey, and has 780 yards on 194 carries. His career low was 849 yards last year.

The Bears did give a contract to receiver Equanimeous St. Brown this week but there hasn't been anything stirring for Montgomery. Is it possible they see a need for an even more explosive lead back, or they plan to make Khalil Herbert into their starter?

Either way, this is an additional fantasy situation to watch while the Vikings receivers pile up big yardage against a Bears secondary missing many of its best players.

With Justin Fields said to be injured and out of this game, the Montgomery situation is about the only fantasy aspect to watch from their standpoint.

Here are the best bets and who to start and sit from Sunday's Bears game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Start 'Em

1. Vikings QB Kirk Cousins

The receivers might be shuttled around against the Bears defense but someone has to throw the ball and Cousins is staying in the game until it's time the Vikings have the win locked up. He'll have his choice of targets because there should be very little resistance in the Bears secondary with their top five cornerbacks out of the game and safety Eddie Jackson on IR.

2. Vikings WR Justin Jefferson

The only problem with Jefferson in this game is that once the Vikings get a decent lead, it would make sense to pull him to avoid an injury with the playoffs coming. It's the same with other key offensive players but moreso with Jefferson, who at this point could be the best receiver there is, fantasy or otherwise.

3. Bears RB David Montgomery

Montgomery might not get the workload he normally gets if the Bears decided they want to get a better look at rookie running back Trestan Ebner, who hasn't had much opportunity. The Vikings have given up the 10th most fantasy points to running backs and in the last three games their faltering run defense has allowed 80 yards or more to three backs.

4. Vikings WR KJ Osborn

He's coming on strong with 25 catches and 271 yards in the last four games. The Vikings appear to be grooming him for a time when Adam Thielen is no longer with the team. Thielen has a potential out in his deal after this season, although he's still highly productive.

5. Vikings WR Adam Thielen

It wouldn't be surprising to see him get plenty of targets in what could be a final regular-season game. Thielen had only two catches in his last two games but has 68 catches for 708 yards with five TDs. He's a real red zone threat still at age 32.

6. Vikings TE TJ Hockenson

He had been averaging 5.6 receptions per game since coming over from Detroit but in the last two games caught 20 passes for 168 yards. Fantasy owners probably expected more in the red zone. He has just three TD catches since coming to the Vikings but there are only so many footballs.

7. Bears TE Cole Kmet

The ball has to go to someone and Nathan Peterman's closest target might be his best. Kmet has six TD catches this season, a career high. He's going to end up being the top Bears target in catches and yards this year.

Sit 'Em

8. Vikings RB Dalvin Cook

Cook has averaged only 52.5 yards a game since the game when he suffered a shoulder injury against Detroit. The injury shouldn't be much of a factor now. The Bears have the 31st ranked run defense and have given up 254 and 265 yards rushing in the last two games. But Cook most likely will be getting as much rest as possible so he's ready for the playoffs.

9. Bears WR Chase Claypool

He'll need to pick this offense up better in the offseason. Last week's tantrum didn't help him much.

10. Bears RB Khalil Herbert

His productivity went up when they had him in a backfield with Fields' threat as an RPO runner. Without that QB running threat, it's difficult to imagine he'll fare well.

Defense

Obviously with the Bears defense collapsing from 12th to 28th since the eighth game, they're not a team defense to have in any fantasy league. The Vikings haven't been a good defense since the first half of the season. This week might be different with Justin Fields out.

Best Bears Bets

The Spread and Total

The Line: Vikings by 5 1/2. Over/under 52.

BearDigest Record: 13-3, 7-8-1 ATS.

BearDigest Pick: Vikings 33, Bears 9

The funny part will be all the Bears fans cheering at Soldier Field for each Vikings score.

Top Prop Picks: Kicker Greg Joseph over 7 1/2 points.

He might do that on extra points alone.

Cairo Santos extra-points made under 1 1/2.

He doesn't make them anyway but the Bears likely won't get more than one shot at kicking one.

