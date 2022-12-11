Mock drafts need to come in February, January at the earliest.

It makes no sense to jump the gun when the draft order can change so much.

However, in the Bears' case this year, they are at their bye weekend in December and sitting second overall. The only way they're losing the spot is if they suddenly come to life and win a game. They're underdogs in each of their remaining four games and their best chance to win is because Minnesota could play backups in the season finale or because they play the Lions in the other game. Still, Detroit is at home so it won't be an easy game.

So the second spot looks good and that means it's time for BearDigest Mock Draft 1.0 for 2023.

Same as in past years, this mock is conducted with the NFL Draft Bible mock draft simulator.

Round 1

DT Jalen Carter, Georgia

The choice is obviously either Will Anderson, Alabama's defensive end, or Georgia's Carter, the defensive tackle who is 6-foot-3, 310 pounds and versatile enough to play any defensive line spot. It's not a receiver with the second pick of the draft. The Bears' defensive line is their biggest weakness. They could replace three starters and two backups and no one should be surprised.

The key defensive line spot in this defensive scheme is the three-technique tackle. It isn't the edge. Matt Eberflus has been asked this numerous times and he always says three technique, weakside linebacker and slot cornerback are the key spots.

It's possible to find edge rushers of various ages throughout free agency. Usually young edges take a few years to get to double digit sack level, even the best of them. A dominant three technique like Carter should be up to snuff in no time.

Aaron Donald has shown how valuable a defensive tackle who gets to the pass rusher can be. The Bears need heat on the quarterback from up the middle and Carter is the beast who dwells there.

Round 2

DE Jared Verse, Florida St.

One thing is apparent. The Bears really like Chase Claypool because there will be three or four wide receivers who were available in this mock draft at pick No. 34 if they had kept this pick and not traded it for Claypool. The pick they have late in Round 2, 52nd overall, from their trade of Roquan Smith did not leave any viable receiver options in this mock.

Verse would have to be a situational pass rusher at 246 pounds and 6-3. However, when making this pick Verse was graded as a late first-rounder, about 26 picks higher than the draft slot. So he is a value pick. Stick to the draft board. He has speed and is a player some scouts see as being able to shoot up the boards after the workouts.

Round 3

DE/DT Byron Young, Tennessee

Like I said, the Bears need line help and with the third pick near the top of Round 3, Byron Young from Tennessee stood out as the best player available by far. He's a speed rusher type at 6-2 1/2, 292. The Bears could use him in their rotation at left end where Ebrflus said they want a "thumper." Or he could even be a three technique. He is said to be very quick up the field in a gap, but needs to improve his closing ability in terms of the rush. It's another pick rated better by scouts than 65.

In fact, the only pick made in this mock rated below the spot taken was Carter, who is rated fourth, two behind Anderson. Most of the picks were graded 10 to 20 spots higher than where they were taken.

Round 4

WR Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

Maybe having a few more Vols will help the Bears' current Tennessee receiver relax a little and produce. That's Velus Jones Jr. Hyatt is not a Luke Getsy type. He's 6-foot, 175. He's built like Darnell Mooney. But he's explosive with 4.42-second speed. Every receiver can't be a 6-5, 215-pound blocker. Someone has to catch passes. Someone needs to tell this to Getsy.

Round 4

DL Tyler Davis, Clemson

Yes, another defensive lineman later in Round 4. This is a three technique who can run just below 5.0 in the 40. You can't go wrong with a Clemson D-lineman. It's the best defensive line in the country. He'll fit into the young attacking rotation.

Round 5

LB Owen Pappoe, Auburn

Pappoe could be the play-making weakside they need. Considering his speed and athleticism, he could also play middle in this scheme at 6-1, 227. This is another player scouts see as rising after the combine because he is a workout warrior. Coming out of high school he ran 4.47 and had a 40-inch vertical. Those are cornerback or safety numbers and he's a linebacker.

Round 5

WR Rakim Jarrett, Maryland

Jarrett has better size (6-foot, 190) than the other drafted receiver and 4.43-second speed. And he's another who catches passes and doesn't block. He made 119 receptions for a 13-yard average and eight TDs for the Terps. I'm revolting against this blocking receiver concept until they have receivers who catch passes.

Round 7

S DeMarcco Hellams, Alabama

They can use a safety because Dane Cruikshank didn't really work out and Hellams is known as a big hitter like Cruikshank was supposed to be. He's a physical tackler and a blitzer who delivers a shoulder but not the best in coverage.

Check back in January for version 2.0, when the picks are finalized to a large extent and the talent more closely scouted.

