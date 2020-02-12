Bears coach Matt Nagy absorbed a beating among media and fans for not going enough in 2019 to an I-formation running attack with Mitchell Trubisky taking snaps under center and a fullback blocking out of the backfield.

If you're going to an offense with a fullback blocking, it kind of helps to have a fullback.

At times when the Bears used this approach it seemed to help their struggling running attack at least for parts of games, but they were doing it with tight end J.P. Holtz lined up in the backfield. They also ran bootleg action out of the formation.

Holtz will likely return for a run at a roster spot next year because he is an exclusive rights free agent, but would it benefit the Bears to have an actual fullback who is blocking out of the backfield anyway?

After all, they finished 27th in rushing yards and 29th in yards per attempt.

It was strongly suggested by analysts and fans alike that Nagy should get a fullback and go to this approach more often, especially when the San Francisco 49ers faced the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl and both teams had fullbacks on their roster to provide extra blocking in running situations.

The Bears had fullback Michael Burton active on their roster for half the games in 2018 but did not bring him back for 2019 and they never replaced the position. They were far more likely to line up in the I because Jordan Howard was a more effective runner from the formation.

If they didn't plan to use I-formation with a fullback blocking then it would be rather useless. Nagy, though, admitted they have some I-formation in their playbook even if it's not their normal approach. And it always helps to be able to do it at the goal line.

It's not an easy position to fill because it requires players who can execute as a blocker out of the backfield as the fullback. Just putting a tight end there just doesn't do it because tight ends are usually taller and don't have the leverage normally required to get down with a hand in the dirt and drive forward to root out defensive linemen or linebackers.

It's often suggested this position is heading the way of the typewriter and pay phones.

This isn't entirely valid.

Last season 17 of the NFL's teams still had a fullback on their roster. Only 15 did not.

The Bears were the only team in the NFC North without one.

The Eagles, Colts and Bears all have coaches who came out of the Andy Reid offensive system and none of them had fullbacks.

The man himself, Reid, actually had one in Anthony Sherman.

Most fullbacks are there for just blocking but the 49ers used Kyle Juszczyk well as a receiver. The Packers over the years have used their fullback as both a runner and receiver.

It's just that teams like the Bears who are using a spread formation all the time wouldn't have a need of a traditional fullback most of the time. The quarterback is taking a shotgun snap and the running back is in the backfield or there is no back.

It all simply depends on whether the roster spot can be spared for a player who is mostly a special teams performer and occasional blocker in the offense, when such a spot could normally be used for something more valuable.

Holtz was effective blocking for the Bears but when it came to short-yardage plays he didn't seem strong enough as a run blocker to spring backs against hunkered-down defenses.

It's a matter of preference, really, more than a necessity. And it's easy to see why the Bears wouldn't feel the position suits their offensive plans.

If the become a team in the future that tries to get away with three quarterbacks on the roster, it's all the more difficult to justify the fullback position.

2019 NFL Fullbacks

Patriots

James Develin, Jakob Johnson

Bills

Patrick DiMarco

Dolphins

Samajie Perine

Steelers

Roosevelt Nix

Texans

Khari Blasingame

Chiefs

Anthony Sherman

Broncos

Andrew Beck, Andy Janovich

Raiders

Eric Ingold

Chargers

Derek Watt

Packers

Danny Vitale

Vikings

C.J. Ham

Lions

Nick Bawden

Saints

Zach Line, Ricky Ortiz

Falcons

Keith Smith

Panthers

Alex Armah

49ers

Kyle Juszczyk

Seahawks

Nick Bellore

