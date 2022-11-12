There's more riding on this game Sunday between the Bears and Lions for receiver Equanimeous St. Brown than the $1,000 wagered against his brother, Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

The bet is simplay a friendly wager between brothers about whose team finishers higher.

"We're leading right now," Equanimeous pointed out, but the pay day is after the season.

Said bet did lead Equanimeous to make a prediction for his brother.

"I said we were going to put up at least 30," Equanimeous said. "So we're going to score more than them to win the game. I didn't give a score."

For Equanimeous, bouncing back from last week's season-ending debacle is huge in this one. After all, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy made mention this week of how many receivers they have fighting each week to carry as game-day actives from a crowded group.

If St. Brown's final play is an indication, then he won't be on the active list for long. Officially, it was St. Brown's first dropped Bears pass. It was more of a bad bobble than a drop because he never actually had the perfectly thrown pass on the run by Justin Fields solidly in his hands.

"I just dropped it," St. Brown said. "Yeah, I just dropped it. Won't happen again, I promise. It happens."

The Bears are 19th in drops as a team with 10. That's not their problem. There just haven't been enough receptions, and this game could afford them the opportunity to make them.

Actually, the Bears have pulled ahead of another team in receptions now for the first time. They have 111 catches to only 107 by the Tennessee Titans, who completed only five passes last week with Malik Willis at quarterback.

The Lions present an opportunity to run or pass, as they're 31st stopping the run and 29th stopping the pass even, after holding Green Bay to nine points last week. The Lions have only gave up 389 yards of offense in the process, a high total but 38 yards worse than their league-worst average. They've come up with three-and-outs only 13% of the time, worst in the league..

"We're always driving the ball," Equanimeous said. "It was just a matter of scoring touchdowns, not field goals in the red zone. So we've been doing that lately. And I think as an offense we're on a roll, it's just now we have to play all three phases together and win games."

There's something St. Brown can do for the Bears besides catch passes and that's help with scouting on his brother.

Amon-Rah isn't quite on the same pace as last year when he had 90 receptions for 912 yards as a rookie for the Lions, but he does have 39 catches for 399 yards with one game lost to injury.

"He does everything well," Equanimeous said of Amon-Rah. "He's a solid receiver all around. He blocks, run routes, catch the ball.

"We're for sure going to have to scheme him up. They have a good offense, we have a good offense too, so we'll see who's going to be better."

The winning team in the battle won't be as important to their family as coming to the actual game. The St. Browns' father, John, is a two-time Mr. Universe. He and the family have been known to wear split jerseys in the past when their sons played.

"It's a good time," Equanimeous said. "They get to knock out two birds with one stone, come watch both of us play. Got a lot of people coming so it's going to be fun."

For Equanimeous, though, it will be a better time if the Bears win. It might even help him get beyond the drop last week.

"It won’t feel better until we win the next game or have a good game," Equanimeous said.

