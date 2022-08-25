The Green Bay Packers influence on the Bears offense has been obvious since former Packers quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy took over as the offensive coordinator.

The Bears have also been getting coaching benefits of sorts or simply information from wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, the former Packer.

St. Brown's ability to explain to teammates some of the Bears offense borrowed from the Packers since the start of offseason work has been well documented.

He's also bringing receivers tales from north of the border to help their progress in the attack or simpy to help them develop their craft.

For one, he has tried to help receivers with possible improvements he learned from former Packers receiver Davante Adams.

"He's been a coach in the receiver room with us (Packer receivers) as well as the other receiver coaches," St. Brown said of Adams. "He's taught me and the other receivers so much. It's hard to talk about it all."

One aspect of the game in particular stuck with St. Brown and he has been talking about this aspect at Halas Hall.

"I mean what he's really good at, a lot of people know he's good at his releases," St. Brown said. "So you chat the coaches up on his releases a lot. All the other receivers in Green Bay try to copy it a lot and try to learn to do what he does."

Or they did, since Adams is now with the Raiders.

St. Brown, who had one of his better recent practices on Wednesday, also has told Bears receivers to do something based on another experience from Green Bay.

He said he saw Aaron Rodgers make a mistake, which most of the Bears probably find hard to believe.

St. Brown has been telling Bears receivers to be perfectly versed in the playbook in case Justin Fields makes a mistake.

"Like I told the receivers, I'm like, 'Sometimes you've got to know all the plays, perfectly, because everybody makes mistakes,' " St. Brown said. "Let's say, if he (Fields) makes a mistake in the huddle, you've got to know what the right play call is.

"I tell them even Aaron has made mistakes in the huddle before. As receivers, we've got to make him right. If we make mistakes, he makes us right. So, it's a team effort and we've got to work with each other."

So Rodgers made mistakes in the huddle.

The receivers in Green Bay must have been awfully helpful because not very many of them ever saw the light of day on the playing field, especially against the Bears.

