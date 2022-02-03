Scouting Elusive Three Technique for Bears at Senior Bowl

When Tommie Harris suffered a badly torn hamstring in the late 2006 season, the Bears never were able to adequately replace him in their run to the Super Bowl or afterward.

Harris never came back full strength or full speed from the injury the next season.

"Any time you lose a player with the unique abilities Tommie Harris has, it's a setback because there just aren't a lot of guys out there like that," former Bears GM Jerry Angelo said at the time.

In subsequent years, the Bears turned Henry Melton into a three technique at defensive tackle and had decent success but never at the level Harris attained.

Fast forward a decade after they quit using the Lovie Smith cover-2 style and they are headed right back to it.

So, they need a three technique, the defensive tackle who lines up over the guard's outside shoulder and shoots the gap. It's one of the three key positions in the scheme mentioned by new coach Matt Eberflus. The other two are nickel cornerback and weakside or Will linebacker.

Under Matt Nagy and John Fox, they didn't play a scheme like the 4-3 they had formerly used, but it doesn't mean some of existing 3-4 defensive linemen lack qualities to be three techniques.

Unrestricted free agent Bilal Nichols has some of the qualities required, but first he needs his second Bears contract. They could look into unrestricted free agency to find one, as well.

There are some potential three techniques in the draft and some of them are practicing this week at the Senior Bowl. Here are the defensive tackle candidates practicing.

National Team Defensive Tackles

Travis Jones, Connecticut USA Today A nose tackle and defensive tackle, built more along the lines of the current Bears defensive linemen at 6-foot-5, 333 pounds and more suited to nose or 3-4 end like Akiem Hicks. Jones is from a program which has produced more and more NFL players. He is fast and powerful, but needs some technique refinement according to NFL Draft Bible. They have rated him the 10th best interior defensive lineman in the draft and consider him a late-round pick. Haskell Garrett, Ohio State USA Today At 6-2, 300, he is more along the lines of the classic size for a three technique, though a bit lacking in lower body strength according to NFLDB. He played three technique for the Buckeyes and finished his college career with 10 tackles, 2 1/2 for loss. Because of his perceived need for lower body strength, he's regarded 13th best IDL in the draft by NFLDB. USA Today Otito Ogbonnia, UCLA USA Today Good size (6-4, 320) and strength, and NFLDB notes his ability to split double teams with a nice swim move. They see him overall as lacking speed off the ball. It shows in his inabiilty to finish rushes. NFLDB sees a player with average "lower body flexibility." He had 4 1/2 sacks and 8 1/2 tackles for loss in his four seasons. He does have a good knack for using his height and reach to knock down passes as he had six pass breakups. Mathis is the kind of player any team likes because he is an outstanding citizen and team leader, but will probably fit better in a 3-4 because his strength is gap control. Rated the sixth-best interior defensive line prospect by NFLDB.

American Team Defensive Tackles

Phidarian Mathis, Alabama USA Today A player who flashes the ability to dominate at times but doesn't consistently hit this high mark as a 6-4, 320-pounder. He's more of a defensive end in the 3-4 but has some ability to get in gaps and be a three technique. He has great power and ability to take on double teams, which translates well to a 3-4 defense. NFL Draft Bible sees a lack of explosiveness and a "below-average bull rush." John Ridgeway III, Arkansas USA Today Another home-grown Illinois interior defensive lineman, he played four years at ISU after playing high school ball in Bloomington, Ill. At 6-6, 320, his best fit might be in a 3-4 as a nose but NFLDB sees some hope for him as a three technique because of his power and speed, and the kind of quickness it takes to shoot gaps. Made three sacks and 12 tackles for loss for his career. Zachary Carter, Florida USA Today Tweener weight at 285 pounds, he stands 6-foot-4 so there are some who think his best fit is a 4-3 end. He has moved between end and tackle in college so some teams might like his versatility. NFL Draft Bible considers him the seventh best interior defensive lineman in the draft. He shoots gaps well using his quickness but his lack of strength hinders His hand usage and speed is also a strength. Highly productive, he finished college with 17 sacks and 26 tackles for loss. Devonte Wyatt, Georgia USA Today A potential starter in the NFL at three technique and the fourth-best interior defensive lineman in this draft but only the third best on his own defensive line, according to NFLDB. At 6-3, 315, he has that one most coveted quality for a three technique and it is a very quick first step. He has good size for a defensive tackle and produces "splash plays," according to NFLDB. However, consistency is lacking and he had only five sacks and 12 tackles for loss in four years. NFLDB suggests he'll be a situational player, but then again that's how many players are used on the line now. His inability to anchor well against double teams and his high pad level make him a better fit in the 4-3 than the 3-4. . Neil Farrel Jr., LSU USA Today An underachiever considering his ideal weight and height, but NFLDB blames this on his "very short" arms. He does have ability to penetrate and explode in a way that allows him to stack blockers but he lacks athleticism to finish many plays. He's regarded only as the 30th best interior defensive lineman because of his lack of impact plays.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven