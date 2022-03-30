Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles has an ideal offensive lineman in mind and with Ryan Bates now out of the picture it's possible he could find players like the Buffalo Bills guard in the dra

Having failed to bring in a starting right guard through restricted free agency, Bears GM Ryan Poles will need to devote some of his meager alotment of draft picks to the position.

Fortunately for Poles, it seems he knows exactly what he's looking for in offensive line positions.

He said after his first press conference that his own playing experience helps here. The description of exactly the type of player he seeks was given over the course of the last few weeks, either to reporters at the owners meetings or even through releases the team made after signings.

Players with great reputations and top-level skill sets are not necessarily the type he pursues, at least not now with cap space and draft picks limited.

His description of new Bears center Lucas Patrick confirmed this.

"He's tough, he's a prick and he knows it, and that's how he survives and that's what we need up front," Poles told reporters at this week's owners meetings about Patrick.

Beyond the shock value of labeling one of his own players a "prick," Poles said Patrick is a real value because of his attitude of, "Just doing it myself, that's contagious. Other people either have got to go with it or you just don't fit in. That's going to improve the rest of the group, and we're going to keep adding guys like that."

He likes the fact Patrick will "...add leadership to our offensive line and raise the standard of how the Chicago Bears will play with grit, tenacity and finish."

In general, when talking about the free agents he was able to sign, Poles confirmed what was obvious about his acquisitions in free agency. He went for the overachieving, tougher players who felt they had something to prove because either they weren't drafted or if they were it was very late.

"The great thing is, as I met the guys that came through the door—from Justin Jones to (Byron) Pringle to (Nick) Morrow, Lucas Patrick—they have that chip on their shoulder that we're looking for," Poles said. "That is the first step, is to make sure that we get the locker room right, the culture right, and all of those guys are hungry to make plays."

More like this could even be coming.

"When you get toward that second and third wave (of free agency, you always have guys that felt like they deserved more," Poles said. "They felt like they were out to

gain respect for how well they played, but also they had an element of team to them as well."

There are players in the draft who fit the mold. With the hole at guard and the draft coming, here are three players at various levels where the Bears could find what they seek.

Cole Strange, Chattanooga

This could take using one of their second-round picks as Strange is graded the fourth-best guard prospect by both Mel Kiper and NFL Draft Bible. An intelligent but aggressive blocker at 6-5, 308 pounds, he has good speed with a 5.03-second 40 time and knows how to use it. "He gets to space on screens and outside run concepts; he also mirrors well both before and after engaging," NFL Draft Bible writes about him. The only concern seemed his competition in college but he quickly put an end to such talk at the Senior Bowl.

Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

Most likely Kinnard would need to be selected by the Bears on Day 2, maybe with pick No. 71, unless they traded down or he slipped. Kinnard graded as the sixth-best guard in the draft for Mel Kiper and ranked as the 83rd best player overall by NFL Draft Digest. Kinnard is 6-foot-5 1/2, 318 and has a complete ornery streak noticed in almost every scouting report posted. He plays to the echo of the whistle. His nasty streak might not be totally unlike that of Teven Jenkins in last year's draft. He has the ability to play guard or tackle and can be in a wide zone scheme.

Ben Brown, Mississippi

One of the great traits the Bears loved about Patrick was his intelligence on the field. Besides tenacity, they want players who understand what needs to be done. Brown is a 6-5, 312-pounder with the versatility the Bears want to play guard or center. NFL Draft Bible says he is a "...high IQ player that makes the most of every play, teams will be happy to have him in their meeting room." They add of this high IQ: "His football I.Q and tenacity show up often, especially when finding extra work down the line of scrimmage." Brown is someone the Bears could definitely find later in the draft, ranked 18th among guards in this class by NFLDB but Kiper considers center his better spot and has him ranked 10th at this position.

Chris Paul, Tulsa

While Tulsa tackle Tyler Smith is the one who attacts attention for many scouts, it is Paul, who can be a tackle or guard, who looks like a better fit for what the Bears will want from their offensive linemen.

Both Mel Kiper and NFL Draft Bible rank him the 10th best guard in the draft. The Bears want mobility and this is a lineman who at 6-4, 323, ran an outstanding 4.89-second 40. He has played right tackle and guard and left guard, and is a real leader, having served on the NCAA's football oversight committee as a SAAC representative and on the NCAA Board of Governors Committee to Promote Cultural Diversity and Equity. he is the younger brother of Nick Paul, who played at Northwestern.

Zachary Thomas, San Diego State

Another highly athletic guard who has been a tackle, he ran 4.96 in the 40 at 6-5, 308. "His athleticism shows on screen plays and outside zone schemes where he is fluid in open space," observed NFL Draft Bible, which ranks him as the 13th best guard overall. Like with Texas-San Antonio's offense the San Diego State running attack is fairly sophisticated and Thomas benefits from playing in it.

His brother, Cameron, is a three technique on the other side of the ball who has met with the Bears. This would make for an easy scouting situation. Draft two guys from the same home and be done with it.