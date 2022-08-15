Bears running back David Montgomery needs a new contract but he does have the honor of being in the top 100 among all NFL players according to a vote of players.

The Bears and their fans have been focused on a contract extension for linebacker Roquan Smith.

Perhaps they should turn their attention to someone else who needs one, someone who is a top 100 player in the National Football League based on a poll of league players.

There have been plenty of times in the past three years when Bears running back David Montgomery failed to get respect he deserves from varsious outlets but other players in the league have decided he's a top 100 player. He came in at No. 98 on NFL Network's top 100, revealed in a telecast Sunday night of 51-100.

Montgomery was one pick ahead of Kirk Cousins and one behind Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams. He is the only Bears running back to make the list besides Matt Forte.

Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David is a fan.

"I feel like he's a tough runner, he's elusive, he can make you miss and he can run you over," David told NFL Network.

Former Packers and Bengals defensive lineman Mike Daniels said there are three parts to making a tackle and it requires all three to bring down Montgomery.

"You gotta do all three" thump, wrap and bring down," Daniels told NFL Network. "That's one thing with DM. He's a problem. That's a good thing."

Montgomery finished fifth in rushing in 2020 with 1,070 yards. He had 889 yards in 2019 and 849 last year when he missed four games with a knee sprain.

NFL Network also cited his versatility, with 42 catches last year. He had 54 in 2020 and has 121 in three seasons.

Montgomery is currently missing practices with an injury the Bears haven't revealed. He sat out Saturday's 19-14 preseason win over Kansas City.

