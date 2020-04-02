BearDigest
Urlacher: Bears Shouldn't Have Signed Quinn

Gene Chamberlain

Robert Quinn didn't exactly get a warm welcome from a Bears defensive legend.

Brian Urlacher said during a interview on ESPN 1000's Waddle and Silvy show Tuesday that the Bears should have spent the money they devoted to Quinn elsewhere.

"This isn't a knock on the player," Urlacher said. "I didn't love the signing of Robert Quinn. I liked him. He had a great season last year; really good football player.

"I just ... you paid Khalil (Mack) all this money, he gets all this money. Akiem Hicks is a badass in the middle making all this money. I understand you get rid of (Leonard) Floyd but do you need to spend that much money on another guy up front?"

Urlacher thought the Bears could have found another player for less at the position.

"I would think you could find someone to put pressure from that side," Urlacher said. "Khalil is getting two guys (blocking him) no matter who is over there anyway, and with Akiem back it's going to be different. Once he's healthy, we all saw how much he meant to their defense when he wasn't in there."

Quinn received a $70 million deal over five years with $30 million guaranteed, but there is an out in the contract after 2021 with $9.3 million of dead cap space.

Quinn had 11 1/2 sacks last year but it was the first time he hit double digits in sacks in four years.

It's possible the Bears could have afforded a more experienced and accomplished cornerback than Pittsburgh's Artie Burns or a better safety than Chiefs backup Jordan Lucas if they had signed a cheaper pass rusher from the other side.

