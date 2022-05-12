After fighting his way into a roster opportunity with the Bears, tight end Jesper Horsted was dealt a cruel blow.

Horsted has been waived with a failed physical designation. He has been replaced on the roster by former Giants tight end Rysen John.

The Bears had acquired tight ends Ryan Griffin and James O'Shaughnessy in free agency but neither are considered "U-type" tight ends as much as they are either in-line or all-purpose types.

Horsted had been a wide receiver at Princeton before converting with the Bears, and has only been considered as a move- or U-type. So, it wouldn't have been out of the realm of possibility that he could have won a roster spot if healthy.

John is 6-foot-7, 220 pounds and went to Simon Fraser University in British Columbia. A third-round CFL draft pick in 2020, he was undrafted in the NFL, signed with the Giants but wound up on injured reserve. He was one of four players waived on Tuesday by New York.

Horsted appeared in 13 games for the Bears with one start. He caught 10 passes for 108 yards and three touchdowns from 2019-21.

Horsted got into seven games in the 2021 season and made two receptions for 21 yards. He spent 2020 on the practice squad after being elevated from it in 2019 and making an impact with a TD catch at Detroit in a Bears win.

The Bears also have undrafted free agent tight ends Chase Allen from Iowa State and Jake Tonges from California on the roster. Both signed just before rookie minicamp.

