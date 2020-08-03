BearDigest
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Would Pursuing Brian Winters at Right Guard Be in Bears' Interest?

Gene Chamberlain

When Larry Warford opted out for the season due to the pandemic, it ended any possible pursuit by the Bears to bring him in as a starting right guard competitor.

Following reports of initial interest, it appeared there was none and the Bears stuck to their original plan of using former Seattle tackle Germain Ifedi in a starting battle with Rashaad Coward for the spot.

Now, another legitimate candidate is available after the Jets released right guard Brian Winters over the weekend.

At first glance, Winters would appear a potential solution. He has had Pro Football Focus grades of 62.4 or higher in four of his last five seasons and generally has been average to slightly above average in his blocking over this period.

However, the real problem with Winters is one the Bears just got over with Kyle Long. It's injuries.

Winters spent the final seven games on injured reserve last year with a knee injury. It was his second season-ending knee injury. He missed 10 games on IR with one in 2014.

The injuries haven't been limited to knees. In 2017 Winters missed the final two games and another earlier in the year with an abdominal injury. He spent the final two games of 2016 on injured reserve with a shoulder problem and missed one earlier with a concussion.

In all, Winters played 89 of a possible 112 games due to the injury situations.

The Jets were even talking with Long at one point this offseason after the Bears had parted ways with him and he decided to retire, so they apparently weren't satisfied with their plight at guard prior to unloading Winters.

Winters commanded higher payouts, $6.5 to $8 million over each of the last three seasons. Considering the Bears acquired Ifedi and he costs only a cap figure of $887,500 for this season, there is no comparison.

While Ifedi's PFF grades were relatively poor throughout his for seasons with Seattle -- a range of 51.3 to 56.5 -- he was played out of position in the Bears' opinion. And it's why they're attempting to use him at guard.

Signing Winters would be inviting more of the same issues they had with Long and the Bears are better off pursuing the course they've already chosen.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lions Hit Much Harder Than Bears by COVID-19 Issues

The Detroit Lions have had two opt outs and currently have seven players on the Reserve/COVID-19 List including starting quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Kenny Golladay and tight end T.J. Hockenson

Gene Chamberlain

Mitchell Trubisky Needs More Than Film Study to Win QB Job

It's time for Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky to actually show all that film review he did made him a master at reading defenses because his competitor for the job already can do this.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Bears May Need to Be Proactive in Nose Tackle Hunt

There has been reported interest in some of the key unsigned defensive linemen available due to eight defensive linemen opting out for the season including Chicago Bears nose tackle Eddie Goldman.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Cut Napoleon Maxwell, Activate Artavis Pierce

The Chicago Bears did a running back roster shuffle on Sunday just before the start of team conditioning work at Halas Hall as they cut former Florida International running back Napoleon Maxwell and activated former Oregon State running back Artavis Pierce from the Reserve/COVID-19 List.

Gene Chamberlain

Nick Foles' Journey Produced Right Attitude for QB Competition

One play after the other is the only way Nick Foles looks at winning the Chicago Bears quarterback battle, and it's paying attention to the small details that will upgrade the position.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Quarterback Choice May Help Bears Run Game More Than Coaching

Chicago Bears plans for a better running attack might revolve more around who they choose at quarterback than around the new offensive line coach, Juan Castillo.

Gene Chamberlain

by

KennyZ57

This Can't Help the Lions for the Opener But It's Early Still

Gene Chamberlain

Cornerback Promises to Be Tight Bears Battle and Ugly One

The level of play at right cornerback might leave something to be desired for the Chicago Bears when they start putting players on the field for practices, and Jaylon Johnson could score a rare rookie win by default

Gene Chamberlain

Mitchell Trubisky Tinkers with Passing Motion for First Time

Mitchell Trubisky credits private quarterbacks coach Jeff Christensen with altering his throwing motion, the first time he said he's had this happen

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Why Ryan Pace Isn't On the Hot Seat

Gene Chamberlain