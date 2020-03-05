BearDigest
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

How Jason Peters Would Fit with Bears Offensive Line

Gene Chamberlain

The Eagles have decided to part ways with legendary left tackle Jason Peters, a nine-time Pro Bowl player and twice an All-Pro.

They'll use Andre Dillard as their starting left tackle next season.

If the Bears ever wanted to ditch Charles Leno Jr. and move on to an experienced left tackle this would be a good reason.

It is true Peters is so old he not only was playing for the Eagles when Matt Nagy was an offensive assistant in Philadelphia, he's old enough he was playing there when Nagy was still a quarterback in the Arena Football League. 

Signing Peters one only be a one- or two-year proposition because he's 38, but no one is pointing at his level of play and telling him to hang them up. He's been at 75% or better of offensive snaps played five of the last seven seasons.

Over the last five seasons, Peters has had four Pro Football Focus grades at 82.4 or higher. Those are regarded as excellent marks. Leno has never hit the 80s, and last year collapsed to a 58.6 rating.

Floyd did allow a sack against the Bears in the playoff game when Leonard Floyd beat him to get to Nick Foles, but it's rare when he lets pass rushers past. It's even more rare than it is for Floyd to get a sack.

Peters has been flagged for only seven holding penalties over the last eight seasons, and three of those came in 2014. Leno had six last season alone, and 16 in his five seasons as a starter.

At age 38 this season, Peters might actually have a year or two left of excellent play and has been able to stay relatively healthy.

If it all sounds too good to be true, it is. And it has little to do with being able to afford to pay Peters, who was relatively underpaid with an $8.7 million cap cost overall last year.

Once again the Bears' habit of restructuring big contracts to squeeze out money under the cap for other players is coming back to bite them here. Leno Jr. had his deal restructured and if they cut him now they would be eating $7.4 million of dead money. They would save $2.9 million by eliminating his salary this year, though.

Combined with Peters' new deal, this would make for a costly endeavor.

It's not one without merit, but the Bears would really have to be committed to signing an older player who is a bridge to a younger tackle already on their roster before they could pull off this one.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bears Maintain Faith in Trubisky Even Amid Wild Rumors

The days before free agency can always lead to wild rumors and it's happening in Chicago about the quarterback position but the only real truth is the Bears back Mitchell Trubisky and their faith in him has never wavered.

Gene Chamberlain

by

yannis

ESPN's Jeff Dickerson looks at how the Bears playing more to Mitchell Trubisky's strengths could actually let him succeed. It's possible. They did it more in 2018, but it was largely because their…

Gene Chamberlain

Finding Veteran Speed Receiver a Tough Task for Bears

Speed doesn't fall off of trees and the Bears lost a valuable asset when they cut Taylor Gabriel, but there are a few free agents and likely free agents who have displayed an ability to run past defenders in the past

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Could Look to Fuller Family to Plug Secondary Hole

Kyle Fuller's brother Kendall could get on the open market after a disappointing season with the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, and it's possible joining the Bears would be a good career move

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Could Have a Shot at Ryan Tannehill

he question isn't whether the Bears can have a shot at Ryan Tannehill in free agency but rather should they take that shot?

Gene Chamberlain

by

Duanecoker

Hub Arkush dredges up the name of Marcus Mariota. At one time he looked like the best Bears option but as the run up to free agency has occurred he has slid into the background behind Andy Dalton and…

Gene Chamberlain

Post-Combine Mock Drafts Land Bears QBs

One of the most surprising efforts at the combine managed to get a quarterback into Halas Hall on one mock draft, and another QB was chosen by the Bears in a different longer mock draft released this week

Gene Chamberlain

by

Duanecoker

Bryan Perez of NBC Sports Chicago is all in on Jake Fromm for the Bears in Round 4. I'd rather have Gordon than Fromm. He's got more experience in that style attack and he has the quickest release of…

Gene Chamberlain

Available Panthers Guard Could Appeal to Bears

Right guard is a definite need position for the Bears but they 'd have to weigh the cost of the move and the contract before they pursued available Carolina Panthers Pro Bowl player Trai Turner.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Free Agent Vonn Bell an Ideal Bears Safety Fit

Free Agent Frenzy 2020: An ability to be physical but also drop into coverage makes Saints free agent Vonn Bell ideal for the Bears' needs

Gene Chamberlain