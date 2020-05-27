The reputation quarterback Nick Foles has for being a roller-coaster ride pertains to his overall career.

Yet to some extent it also has happened with individual performances.

His career has gone through lean years like 2015, and meteoric rises like he had in the 2017 postseason.

One particular aspect of Foles' play is largely an unknown as it pertains to this Bears season, and that's facing their NFC North opponents.

If Foles wins the quarterback battle, he'll confront divisional opponents he rarely has played in the past. He hasn't faced any of them in the regular season since 2015, when he played the Rams.

In fact, he hasn't faced Detroit since 2013.

The Vikings will be a bit more familiar because in 2017 he beat them in the NFC championship game with one of the great games of his career, a 26-for-33 effort for 352 yards with three touchdowns and a 141.4 passer rating. The Eagles went to the Super Bowl with that 38-7 victory.

When Foles last faced Green Bay he wasn't operating in an Andy Reid coaching tree offense, and produced the worst regular-season start of his career.

Foles was playing for the Rams in 2015 against the Packers when he went 11 for 30 for 141 yards and a career-low completion percentage of 36.7. He threw a career-worst four interceptions and had a career-low 23.7 passer rating.

He has beaten Green Bay. It came in a magical season when he played in Chip Kelly's Eagles offense in 2013. He threw three TD passes, went 12 of 18 for 228 yards as Philadelphia won 27-13.

Foles has hit a 100 passer rating or higher in 17 of his 58 career regular-season starts and his team won 15 of those.

As great a game as Mitchell Trubisky had in his second NFL season in 2018 against Tampa Bay in a 48-10 win, Foles did him one better in one victory during his second NFL season against Oakland.

Peaks

Yardage

428 yards vs. Minnesota on Dec. 15, 2013 for Philadelphia in a 48-30 road loss. He went 30 for 48 with three TDs and an interception.

Passer Rating

158.3. This is the proverbial perfect passer rating. It came against Oakland Nov. 3, 2013 in a 49-20 win. He went 22 for 28 for 406 yards. Trubisky's high passer rating was 154.6 against the Bucs in 2018 in a 48-10 win.

TD Passes

7 touchdown passes. It tied the NFL record. He did it in the game against Oakland. Trubisky had a high of six in his game against the Bucs. The seven TD passes is an NFL record shared by numerous passers. The only one to do it since Foles was Drew Brees in 2015.

Completions

Foles completed 36 passes against Arizona in a 24-20 loss in 2014. He also had a career-high 62 attempts in that game, as well. It was well short of the NFL record for pass attempts by Vinny Testaverde of 69.

Completion Percentage

84.5% completions for Foles in a 24-0 victory by the Eagles over Washington to close the 2018 regular season, on 28 of 33 passes. Until then, his career best had been 84% against Marc Trestman's Bears in a 54-11 victory in 2013.

Depths

(Full games)

Yardage

117 Yards in an 18-12 win for Philadelphia over Atlanta Sept. 6, 2018. He went 19 of 34.

Passer Rating

23.7 against Green Bay in an Oct. 11, 2015 start for the Rams, a 24-10 loss. It was a different defensive coordinator for Green Bay then.

Interceptions

4 against the Packers in that Oct. 11, 2015 game. Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and Micah Hyde had one each and Quinten Rollins made two.

Fewest Completions

11 in the Rams' loss to the Packers Oct. 11, 2015.

Completion Percentage

Again the loss to Green Bay, when he hit on 36.67%, 11 of 30.

