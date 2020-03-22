After a week of free agency, Bears general manager Ryan Pace has become the lowest hanging fruit for NFL analysts and social media critics.

It's a dog pile and they're all jumping on Pace.

That's all largely a fantasy.

In reality, Pace has done some things but has a ton of work to do yet. So far the work done has been positive.

It hasn't gone far enough to satisfy many, but with very limited funds and almost no draft capital he:

1. Acquired a Super Bowl MVP quarterback to either push or take away Mitchell Trubisky's job.

2. Sent one of the team's great underachievers, Leonard Floyd, out of town and brought in productive Robert Quinn at the position.

3. Improved their tight end position by bringing in a productive, healthy player.

At tight end, they didn't have the funds to get Austin Hooper and make the other moves, so he went for what he perceived as the next-best thing. There can't be a doubt he overspent, but the criticism he's receiving for not signing Eric Ebron is ridiculous. From the way people are fawning over Ebron on social media, you'd think this was John Mackey himself. Talk to any Colts or Lions fans about Ebron's injuries and dropped passes and you'll know why Jimmy Graham is still a better choice at age 33.

Regardless, the real question is did Graham's addition make the Bears better and the answer is of course. When you look at what they at the position last year, they could have said Zach Miller was returning from retirement and they'd have been better off.

Here's how the Bears have improved and digressed position group by position group since the start of free agency. Remember, it's not if you like those players in particular, it's how the changes since free agency began have helped or hurt the team.

The net result of free agency so far is a minus-2, so Pace obviously has work remaining.

Quarterback: +

Even if Mitchell Trubisky beats out Nick Foles, it would mean he has improved drastically and is being pushed by Foles. If the expected occurs, Foles is a big step up because he will deliver the ball in time to where it should go and finally the Bears will rise from the bottom in yards after the catch. It will really loo different to see a quarterback see it and throw it instead of looking around like he's lost and the GPS just broke.

Running Back: 0

They've done nothing, but weren't expected to add anyone. This doesn't mean they won't in the draft. There really is a need for someone who can step in and help if David Montgomery gets injured. Could they go through a season with the predictability of Tarik Cohen and Ryan Nall at running back? Oh, there is Cordarrelle Patterson, kick returner who tries to double as a wide receiver/running back but didn't really have a role of any kind last year beyond special teams.

Wide Receiver: -

They lost their fastest wide receiver when they cut concussion-prone Taylor Gabriel and have done absolutely nothing to fix the situation.

Tight End: +

Much to the chagrin of the Jimmy Graham haters, they've improved simply by having someone who isn't coming off a surgery and can be in the lineup. When you toss in Demetrius Harris, who was a free agent acquisition before free agency began, they should be fine at this spot even if Trey Burton opts for another surgery.

Offensive Line: 0

Their biggest weakness hasn't been addressed yet, at right guard. It might have been the biggest weakness on the team heading into free agency. Other than to say Juan Castillo is here to save the day as the new line coach and he'll work them hard but they'll love him for it. Unless Juan is going to suit up and line up at right guard, this isn't going to work.

Defensive Line: -

They lost one of their two key reserve defensive linemen, Nick Williams, while retaining backup Roy Robertson-Harris. You don't get a plus for keeping your own, you just don't get weaker because he's still on the team. When someone leaves, it's a negative. They'll need to find someone to replace Williams because five is the number of players necessary for a rotation to keep their three-man front fresh.

Edge Linebackers: +

It might be one lost and one gained so far, but the one gained has been a much more consistent pass rusher than the one lost, Floyd. Quinn has played best when he's had someone else available to help in the rush, and he has the Godzilla of all pass rushers occupying attention on the other side. And with Akiem Hicks coming up the middle, it wouldn't be surprising if people in Chicago already forgot who the starter was at the position before Quinn.

Inside Linebacker: -

They didn't gain a starter. But they lost two high-quality backups. They did keep Danny Trevathan but it was either/or here with either Trevathan leaving or Nick Kwiatkoski leaving. One wasn't going to be satisfied sitting on the bench. Then they lost Kevin Pierre-Louis, so their depth has taken a huge hit.

Cornerback: -

They signed Artie Burns. It's not quite like putting Prince Amukamara on the field. Amukamara got burned by the Lions' third-string quarterback last year on Thanksgiving and played poorly a few other games. Still, when you lose a starter and replace him with either a CFL player, an undrafted backup or someone else's unwanted player who was shelved in the final six weeks of the season for poor play, it's not a plus.

Safety: -

They lost Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, and while he didn't quite fit the system he's still better than an empty set of shoulder pads. Deon Bush? Well they brought him back, but he's a holdover, not an addition. They have yet to bring back reserves DeAndre Houston-Carson or Sherrick McManis.

