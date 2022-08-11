The Bears will want to work their running game a bit in the first preseason game Saturday against Kansas City at Soldier Field in order to get a feel for live blocking and tackling.

Perhaps they should ask the Chiefs to do the same with their offense. That way the Bears won't need to pass much or cover passes much, which would help.

The Bears don't have a lot of wide receivers as targets for Justin Fields or cornerbacks to defend Chiefs quarterbacks because of injuries. So a game with a lot of runs would be ideal.

They had 22 players not participating in Wednesday's practice, including hold-in/hold-out Roquan Smith.

The wide receivers missing were N'Keal Harry, Velus Jones Jr., Byron Pringle, David Moore and Dante Pettis. Also, tight ends Cole Kmet, James O'Shaughnessy and Ryan Griffin all were out, leaving undrafted Chase Allen, Jake Tonges and Rysen John playing the position for Fields.

The receivers working most of the day with Fields were Darnell Mooney, Equanimeous St. Brown, Isaiah Coulter and Tajae Sharpe.

Running back David Montgomery was a new addition to the group of players who ride stationary bikes and work with trainers at the southwest end of the fields behind the Payton Center.

"I forgot who was saying something, but they were like, 'it's a bunch of guys over there,' " Darnell Mooney said. "I looked back and was like, 'yeah, that's the whole football team over there.' But yeah, it's crazy to see how people are over there."

There was no injury update since Matt Eberflus was not scheduled to talk with reporters until Thursday, two days before the first preseason game.

The cornerbacks missing were Kyler Gordon, Duke Shelley, Kindle Vildor, Greg Stroman Jr., Tavon Young and Thomas Graham Jr. Graham has missed all of camp and Vildor had returned briefly after an unspecified minor injury but apparently too soon because he was right back on the sideline Wednesday.

Another player who had been out with an injury and is now out again is safety Dane Cruikshank, who started the season on the non-football injury list.

Although Eberflus said he plans to use starters in Saturday's game, injuries or a holdout could keep seven starters sidelined: Kmet, Pringle, center Lucas Patrick, Gordon, Vildor, Montgomery and Smith.

Although there was no injury update from a coach, Mooney nearly provided one on Harry's high ankle sprain. Harry has seen doctors on the high ankle sprain he suffered.

"I asked him yesterday how he was doing mentally. He's fine," Mooney said. "He got word of how long he'll be out. I don’t know if they announced that to you (media) guys, but I won't do it. So he was in good spirits. He'll be fine."

That was about as close to saying he might be back for the opener as it gets.

Because he wouldn't say exactly what he heard, Mooney was asked how he was feeling after hearing what Harry's prognosis is.

"I'm happy. I'm good," Mooney said.

Without actual injury reports, Mooney's feelings on Harry's health will have to do.

Day 12 Practice Highlights

Lining Up: Tevin Jenkins lined up for a few reps as a guard and was working both at backup and third-team tackle. ... Without all three slot cornerback candidates available, undrafted rookie Jaylon Jones from Mississippi handled the chore with starters and former Jets cornerback Lamar Jackson was at left cornerback.

Play It: Justin Fields didn't have a great practice but did as well as could be expected considering his targets. His best pass was one deep and over the middle to Coulter. He also missed a wide-open Mooney popping free on a short route over the middle for what would have been a big play because the defense was nowhere to be found. ... Backup Trevor Siemian had the best pass of the day, throwing a bomb over the middle to Kevin Shaa for a touchdown. ... The pass rush got to Fields for what would have been a sack even with his escapability. Linebacker Joe Thomas made it. Dominique Robinson had one as well, but it was a bit closer to a real sack. He pushed the pocket back and it knocked Trevor Siemian to the ground. No pushups for him, as is the penalty for hitting a quarterback. He didn't knock Siemian down, the blocker did.

To Rush and Protect: The Bears ran a lengthy one-on-one pass blocking drill. Nose Mike Pennel had one of the better interior rushes, overwhelming center Sam Mustipher. ... Braxton Jones showed he is learning. When Robert Quinn tried one of his patented low moves tight around the edge, Jones merely fell on him to take him out. Jones was beaten on one nice rush around the edge by Al-Quadin Muhammad. ... Three technique Justin Jones was on fire in the drill as he handily exploded past right guard Michael Schofield and tackle/guard Lachavious Simmons on the rush.

Guest Appearance: Perhaps it was because he heard the Bears are going to use a fullback again on occasion, but 1985 champion Matt Suhey was in attendance at practice.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven