The Bears could be digging down into their practice squad for starters at linebacker this week.

Starting linebacker Roquan Smith will be a game-time decision for Sunday due to a hip injury that cost him practice time all week.

Smith is listed questionable for the game but never practiced the entire week.

Coach Matt Eberflus called Smith's chance of playing "51%."

As a result, it's also a tough break for the Bears that the player who backs him up is out.

Linebacker Matthew Adams is the starting strongside linebacker and a backup at weakside, but he has a hamstring injury suffered in practice Wednesday and missed both Thursday and Friday. As a result, he has been ruled out and that means one of two undrafted rookies might start and both could wind up playing or starting.

Jack Sanborn and Sterling Weatherford are the two backup linebackers behind Adams and Smith. Weatherford did not join the team until one week before the regular season.

Linebacker is not the only Bears area of concern on defense.

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson missed practice for the second straight day on Friday and is questionable for the game with a hamstring injury suffered in practice. That would leave the Bears using either Jaylon Jones or Lamar Jackson more in the game if Johnson can't play.

Ruled out for the game already was backup safety Dane Cruikshank, meaning it's likely seventh-round draft pick Elijah Hicks will be active for the first time in his career.

The Bears face another difficult situation at tight end, although there are numbers at the position to address it. Ryan Griffin is out for the game with an Achilles injury after missing a full week of practices. They could have Trevon Wesco on the roster, a former Jets tight end. They also could use undrafted rookie Jake Tonges at the position.

Wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. has gone through two straight practices but it appears less likely he'll be available as he has been ruled doubtful with the hamstring injury that has kept him sidelined throughout the first two weeks and final week of preseason.

Another injury related situation is Lucas Patrick's ability to snap the football. He hasn't played center since July but has been snapping this week at practice after a protective cast was removed following thumb surgery. Patrick split time at right guard with Teven Jenkins the first two games but appears ready to play at center.

The Bears are preferring to keep this possible lineup change a mystery for the moment.

