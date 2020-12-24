It's Business, Not Personal for Allen Robinson Against Jaguars

Allen Robinson all business going against his former team for the first time since leaving after the 2017 season

Chicago Bears receiver Allen Robinson appears disinterested in the idea of a personal matchup this weekend against his old team.

It's business, not personal. It has been almost three full seasons since he left Jacksonville and hasn't played for the Jaguars since September of 2017.

There's a more interesting Jaguars-Bears connective tale to be told, anyway, with the possibility of former Bears quarterback boondoggle Mike Glennon facing them.

Robinson was asked Wednesday about this game's personal significance.

"I wouldn’t say significance," Robinson said. "I'm excited for sure, but I wouldn't say anything significant at all."

Note: It was obvious he was smiling under his face mask.

It's not like a revenge game or anything of the sort. After all, he left as a free agent and missed out on seasons of 5-11, 6-10 and 1-13 in Jacksonville. He should be giving thanks for this.

Robinson actually has enjoyed far greater success in Chicago team-wise, although he's never reached the statistical level he had in 2015 when he had 1,400 receiving yards and 14 touchdown catches.

When Robinson came into the league, the Jaguars went 3-13, 5-11 and 3-13. They came within five points of the Super Bowl in 2017, but Robinson's only on-field role was one target, one reception and a torn ACL in the opener.

"Yeah, you know, I think it helped me grow as a player a lot," Robinson said of his early experience losing in Jacksonville. "Again, I think I went through just some adversity; I wouldn't say a lot of adversity but going through some adversity as a young player in the league, I think helped mold (me) to who I am today and how I approach things and how I'm able to find consistency within myself and be able to keep myself playing at a high level, and also try to help the others around me kind of bring up the level of play."

Robinson has been the consumate leader for younger receivers on the Bears to imitate throughout his time in Chicago, which could very well end if they don't come up with a contract for him before March free agency.

Although snubbed this week for the Pro Bowl again, Robinson remains on course for his best season in terms of receptions. He currently has 90 catches, no dropped passes and needs nine receptions to beat last year's personal best of 98. He needs just 48 yards for his Bears high in receiving yards.

It hasn't mattered much whether it was Mitchell Trubisky or Nick Foles throwing Robinson passes. He has 49 catches for an 11.8-yard average with Foles and 41 receptions for a 12.95-yard average from Trubisky. Each QB has thrown him three TD passes.

While Robinson isn't interested in a personal vendetta in this one, he is interested in beating the oppnent and pursuing a wild-card berth.

"At the end of the day, we know this is a team that is going to come out and play hard," Robinson said of the Jaguars. "They play hard and physical. You can obviously tell that on tape. They have a lot of guys who love to play the game, clearly.

"So right now for us, it's just focusing on being able to be efficient, play well, play complementary football, play our style. That's the only thing that matters. It doesn't matter—we gotta make sure we come out and play hard. Right now we're fighting to get in the playoffs so we gotta take each game and play as hard as we can and I think everybody knows that."

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven