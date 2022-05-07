A negative comment made by a former Bears scout about second-round draft Jaquan Brisker apears to have made no impact as the former Penn State safety has too much to worry about to give it a second thought.

Jaquan Brisker delicately stepped around the issue of being described by a former Bears scout as "PHD: poor, hungry and desperate."

The way he danced about the topic, he almost seemed like new teammate Kyler Gordon who actually used to do ballet dancing.

"To be honest I didn't really pay attention to any of it," Brisker said. "I probably heard about it a little later. I was still enjoying my time with my family and things like that (after the draft).

"But you know, the Bears organization did a great job of communicating with me and things like that so I don't really let things like that get to me because I've already been through a whole lot."

Brisker, their second-round safety from Penn State, was labeled "PHD" by scout Chris Prescott on Day 1 of the draft at a press conference. First-year GM Ryan Poles had allowed the scouts to do press conferences about the draft picks, something not common at Halas Hall over the years.

Whether Prescott would have been fired anyway goes unanswered, because the Bears made a handful of scouting and personnel department changes after the draft as Poles remodeled the staff he inherited from Ryan Pace. But no announcement about the reason for the firing was made.

Brisker is entirely focused now on winning the starting spot alongside veteran Eddie Jackson.

"People say a lot of things, but you know, that's not really who I am," Brisker said. "You can't judge a book by its cover. I'm actually a great person, great football player, and I also graduated from college at Penn State.

"I overcame a lot of things but I don't let little things like that get to me."

For Brisker, the opportunity is too great for concern about such issues. He sees the new coaching staff and defense as his potential ticket to the starting lineup.

In a sense, he's hit the ground floor running.

"A new staff, a lot of new people and a lot of new faces," Brisker said. "I think everybody wants to change this around and that's (why) they brought me here to change it around.

"I feel like me coming in with the new staff, a lot of new players, a lot of new people, it fits right. So it's a great opportunity."

He's coming in at the same time as cornerback Kyler Gordon, their other second-round pick and one he's gotten to know well.

"He came in at the same time and then you know we also we came in on our top-30 visit at the same time," Brisker said. "We ended up talking there and I got to know him on the (top-)30 visit and then we end up playing for the Bears and end up getting drafted in the second round and you know, having him come in it's been a lot easier, too, because I could communicate with him about the plays and then talk to him off the field also."

The player the Bears seem to be getting is a bit like a former safety they had from Penn State—Adrian Amos. Like Amos, Brisker can be physical but also drop into coverage.

"I would say old school," Brisker said of his playing style. "I feel like I'm an old-school safety. I love being physical, but at the same time, I can show my versatility in the back end.

"I can attack the ball, I can cover, and then obviously in the box, I love to hit, I love to tackle and take on blocks."

This description also shows up in the form of the safeties he has looked up to as a youth and even now.

"Sean Taylor, Ronnie Lott—players like that," he said. "Ed Reed, Troy Polamalu—people like that."

Both Lott and Polamalu were starters from Day 1 in the league and Brisker likes to think it's possible he could do this.

Coach Matt Eberflus isn't saying it will happen but thinks the elite players can be good quickly, even without an adjustment period to pro ball.

"I think the ones that are really good, that are gonna be starters in the league, I don't think it takes very long," Eberflus said. "I really don't. I think it takes a couple practices and then when they get with the vets, once they get with the vets, they’ll be like, ‘Oh, OK, I can do this.’

"And then they just go. It doesn't take very long for the guys that can do that."

If that happens, it makes it even easier for Brisker to shrug off the comment made on draft day—although it sure seems he has.

"I heard about it super late, but I'm good, I'm fine," Brisker said. "It's time to play football."

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven