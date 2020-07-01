BearDigest
Jay Cutler Solves the Great Chicken Mystery

Gene Chamberlain

First Jay Cutler did reality TV with his wife Kristin Cavallari on her show, then he was naming deer on his wife's reality TV show, then he stopped doing the reality TV show because he was going to stop being married.

So once the dust settled, Cutler went about becoming a social media detective. 

He's all over social media with his search for the killer of his chickens.

And now it appears he has found the murderer. It wasn't that cat who was in the first episode in the backyard. It wasn't Dale the deer. Remember Dale? That's what he named some random deer he saw on a deer cam at his home. 

It wasn't Big Foot, which is who he seemed to be leading us toward.

Rather, it was simply a raccoon with a taste for fowl. 

So the great mystery was solved and Cutler will go quietly into private life. 

Or will he? There's a great calling on social media for more installments, sequels. Can a product line or action figures be far behind. Jay, the chickens and the raccoon. Maybe even the innocent bystander, that cat in the video?

On social media, Cutler is doing a better job with reality TV than his wife ever did in her attempt at it. And that spanned several such shows.

When Cutler quit football he seemed to be headed for the broadcast booth but never wound up there. And it's a good thing. 

Television would have been depriving everyone of a great star of future social media.

by

Gene Chamberlain