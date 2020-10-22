SI.com
Jets Ahead of the Curve for Handling COVID-19 Scares

Gene Chamberlain

There's a new factor in town for gamblers to consider.

When gamblers sit down to stake their claim each week they always have to look at home field, how the teams have been playing, trends teams have in covering the spread or over/under.

At least for this season, they also have the COVID-19 factor to consider.

The trouble with this factor is it's totally unpredictable. 

Look at the Tennessee Titans for one. the positive COVID-19 tests totally disrupted their practice situation. They weren't even sure for a while when their games would be held. 

Players had to be wondering "am I next?" considering so many teammates were testing positive.  

There were rumors the entire organization would be penalized, maybe forfeits, maybe lost draft picks. 

Some suggested coach Mike Vrabel should be supended the rest of the year.

You would think none of this would be conducive to winning football. Yet, the Titans not only won their last two games but they put up 42 points in each one. 

Everyone should be so badly affected by COVID-19.

On the other hand, the New England Patriots lost to struggling Denver after a few positive tests. The Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Las Vegas Raiders after having a practice squad player and a strength coach test positive. 

Based on all of this, the team most affected by COVID-19 gets a positive bounce-back effect, a circle-the-wagons mentality that carries them through a difficult challenge. 

The team slightly affected has the distraction of worrying about whether it will get worse. It simply takes away from their focus.

And then there are the teams like the Jets, who really are invulnerable. It's like they have built-in immunity because there's no way they can play worse if they get hit with some positive COVID-19 tests.

This is the nicest thing anyone has been able to say about the Jets this season. 

Top Trends

  • The Giants have covered in their last five road games.
  • It's been over the total in last five Saints games and six of last seven tmes they played the Panthers
  • The total has been over in five of Buffalo's last six games.
  • The Falcons have covered their last five games with the Lions.
  • The Bengals have covered 10 of their last 12 with the Browns.
  • Eight of Steelers' last nine road games have been under the total.
  • In five last six Arizona games it's gone under the total.
  • The Chiefs have covered their last five games on the road with Denver.
  • The 49ers are 5-1 against the spread in their last six on the road.
  • The Jaguars have failed to cover in five of their last seven road games.

Last Week

9-5 Straight Up, 6-8 ATS

Overall 

61-30 Straight Up, 41-49-1 vs. the spread

Bears at Rams

The Line: Rams by 6 (45)

The Pick: Rams 20, Bears 12

Elsewhere

The Lines............................................................................ The Picks

Giants +4 1/2 at Eagles (45) .........................................................Eagles 24, Giants 20

Browns -3 1/2 at Bengals (50 1/2) ...............................................Bengals 28, Browns 27

Cowboys -1 at Washington (46) ...................................................Cowboys 28, Washington 20

Lions +2 1/2 at Falcons (56) ........................................................Falcons 30, Lions 27

Panthers +7 1/2 at Saints (51 1/2) .............................................Saints 34, Panthers 25

Bills -13 at Jets (45) .....................................................................Bills 24, Jets 10

Packers -3 1/2 at Texans (57) ......................................................Packers 30, Texans 27

Seahawks -3 1/2 at Cardinals (56) ..............................................Seahawks 29, Cardinals 23

49ers +2 at Patriots (43 1/2) .......................................................Patriots 26, 49ers 20

Chiefs -9 1/2 at Broncos (46) .......................................................Chiefs 28, Broncos 23

Buccaneers -3 at Raiders (53) .....................................................Buccaneers 26, Raiders 24

Steelers +1 at Titans (50 1/2) ......................................................Titans 27, Steelers 23

Jaguars +8 at Chargers (49) ........................................................Chargers 30, Jaguars 17

