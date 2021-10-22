There is no COVID-19 outbreak at Halas Hall.

The Bears keep saying that, but they put a third player on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday as tight end Jimmy Graham became the latest one on it.

He joins running back Damien Williams and outside linebacker Robert Quinn on it. Also, wide receivers coach Mike Furrey is in the NFL COVID-19 protocol.

"No, I'm not," coach Matt Nagy said, when asked if he was concerned it was an outbreak along the lines of last year. "And I just say I think the one thing that we all need to keep in mind and we know this, we knew it heading into this, the change is that there's vaccinations.

"But really for us the mindset heading into this was knowing that you still have, 'hey, you need to wear your mask,' 'you need to be able to follow the protocol that they have,' and at the same point in time for us as coaches we've got to have our contingency plans. You know, for us, if you know that on the front end then you prepare for it. But this is not just a Chicago Bears deal that's going on. This is really a world wide thing."

Sounding a bit on the Fauci side, Nagy said they need to adhere to the protocol and everything will be fine.

"So I think that as long as we all understand that and know that, continue to do everything that we can to make sure that we're following what they tell us to do and then you know when times like this come up with some people then you've got to be able to handle it the right way," Nagy said.

Graham has one 11-yard reception on the season and hasn't had a single target in three weeks as Cole Kmet handles most of the tight end receiving duties. It leaves the Bears looking at Jesse James with more playing time, and also Jesper Horsted.

The Bears haven't used tight ends much in the passing game, but they have been instrumental in getting the running game going with their blocking. And against Tampa Bay, which has the No. 1 rushing defense in the league, the Bears need all the blocking they can get.

Graham is not the only injury/illness situation the Bears are combatting, although overall they head into Tampa on an upbeat note.

Defensive end Akiem Hicks (groin), outside linebacker Khalil Mack (foot) and wide receiver Allen Robinson (ankle) all practiced Friday on a limited basis and all go in as game-time decisions. They're all questionable. Neither Mack nor Hicks had been able to practice on Thursday.

The only player ruled out besides Graham is safety Tashaun Gipson, due to a hip injury suffered in the Green Bay game that knocked him out of practice on Thursday and Friday. The problem with this injury is his substitute, Deon Bush, is on injured reserve. Safety DeAndre Houston-Carson will get starting duties, with possibly more work ahead too for Marqui Christian.

Other players questionable are return man Jakeem Grant (ankle), linebacker Caleb Johnson (knee), tight end J.P. Holtz (quad), defensive end Bilal Nichols (knee) and inside linebacker Danny Trevathan. In Trevathan's case it isn't an injury. He missed Friday's practice for personal reasons.

Of those players, Nichols is the most serious situation. He missed practice Thursday and Friday with the knee injury that just popped up this week in practice. Also, slot cornerback Duke Shelley is questionable after missing Friday's practice (ankle) and practicing Thursday on a limited basis.

Grant was able to practice Friday on a limited basis.

Tampa Bay is without wide receiver Antonio Brown (ankle), linebacker Lavonte David (ankle), tight end Rob Gronkowski (ribs) and cornerback Richard Sherman (hamstring). Outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder/hand).

