Jimmy Graham Rolls Over into Another Bears Season

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBearDigest+SI.com
Search

Jimmy Graham's "That's It" Moments

Car rollover and the season-ending TD catch put everything into slow motion and perspective for Bears tight end Jimmy Graham
Author:
Publish date:

Jimmy Graham had a couple of "that's it," moments within a few months of each other.

One had a little more "that's it" to it than the other one

On the morning of March 4, the Bears tight end was driving on the turnpike to the airport in Florida and planned to do maintenance so he could fly on a helicopter to a foundation event. As he drove over a hill he saw a police officer going down an off-ramp with his lights on so he moved over a few lanes and as he saw this and the early morning sun he didn't get a look at a disabled vehicle in the center lane.

It didn't help that he was going 90 mph.

"Probably about 15 yards away, so I swerve to the left and barely miss him but I was headed toward a bridge," Graham said.

At the last second he made a decision to turn to the right and flip his vehicle.

"And I ended up rolling, the cop said, about four times and skidded on the roof for about 100 yards," Graham said. "The cop was there immediately, and I'm just kind of, you know, sparks and glass going everywhere, and I'm just sitting there in the seatbelt. I get out of the seatbelt and now I'm on the roof and I'm just kinda hollering for my dog (a Vizsla named Ginger) and I don't hear her, so then I get out and she's in the back and we just walked away."

Graham admitted it crossed his mind quickly that he could be in real trouble.

"It really felt like a game," he said. "Everything was really slow. I can remember making every decision. I can actually remember my phone floating up in the air. I could see the time. I just knew it wasn't my time. There's no way I'm gonna die with something stupid. Literally, I was like, hey, I'm good, and after they flipped the car back over, I towed it to the airport and obviously extremely lucky and it was really awesome by the response team of Dade County and all the guys on the highway patrol there are special, and I appreciate all the help, obviously."

The other "that's it" moment? 

The final catch he made in the playoff loss to New Orleans, his former team, in his former stadium, a ridiculous one-handed catch of Mitchell Trubisky's TD pass on the game's final play.

Graham admits he thought of calling it a career with that catch.

"Yeah. I certainly did for a second there," he said. "I've got a lot of unfinished business. It was very difficult for me to go back in the dome and especially to lose. I'm a pretty fiery person. I'm a pretty enthusiastic person. And I hate losing, simple as that. It was a lot of frustration there, because I haven't won a ring and that's all I think about.

"So just knowing it's another year. I wasn't sure what I was gonna do, but I talked to Ryan (Pace) and talked to Matt (Nagy), and I’m on board and ready to do whatever it takes to get back in that position and move forward and hopefully to make a run."

Nagy was glad Graham didn't decide that really was it for him after the catch.

"For him, heading into now whatever year it is for him (No. 12), he's been playing a long time," Nagy said. "He understands that but he's still extremely valuable to us in so many ways. So I have a good relationship with him.

"I talk to him a lot during the offseason and we have a lot of healthy conversations and it just got to a point where we're just super excited to get him back here and continue to know what his role's going to be in this offense. One of my favorite players I've ever coached, I’ve learned a lot from him and I just love the mentality and we're lucky to have him."

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

USATSI_16258714
News

Jimmy Graham Rolls Over into Another Bears Season

USATSI_16258709
News

Matt Nagy Cements Justin Fields' No. 2 Status

USATSI_13639593
News

Eddie Goldman's Absence a Bears Cause for Concern

Bid Day for Possible Bears Stadium Site
News

Extent of Bears Interest in Racetrack Site Soon to Be Known

USATSI_13861026
News

Bears to Look at Cole Kmet's Former High School Teammate

USATSI_15365488
News

Where Best Bears Camp Battle Figures to Be

USATSI_16230782
News

The Difference for Bears from OTAs to Minicamp

x11-60c6484de212863083cecb7d_Jun_13_2021_18_04_09
News

How Bears Could Benefit by Finding Third Tight End