Chicago Bears Injury Report: Thumb Sidelines John Jenkins

Gene Chamberlain

The Bears had only one new injury as a concern when they began practicing Wednesday for the Atlanta Falcons.

Defensive lineman John Jenkins is suffering from a thumb injury and sat out Wednesday's practice, depleting the Bears at the nose tackle position.

Wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. was given a veteran's day off to rest, although he was inactive for Sunday's game. The other players who missed Wednesday's practice were linebacker Danny Trevathan and tight end Jimmy Graham for veterans' days off, as well.

Although the injury report didn't have players listed as missing time, there were several new injuries mentioned on it for players who went through full practices. They'll be issues to watch as the week progresses.

Tight end Cole Kmet (shoulder), wide receivers Anthony Miller (calf), Darnell Mooney (quad) and Allen Robinson (knee) all went through practice without an issue. Robert Quinn, who played Sunday for the first time after missing the opener with an ankle injury, was able to go through a full practice.

The real injury news was on the Falcons side where injuries kept nine players from practice at all, including wide receiver Julio Jones with a hamstring issue.

Also missing for the Falcons were safety Ricardo Allen (elbow), defensive end Dante Fowler (ankle), safety Damontae Kazee (hip), tackle Jacke Matthews (knee), tackle Kaleb McGary (knee), defensive end Takkarist McKinley (groin), linebacker Foyesade Oluokun (hamstring) and cornerback Kendall Sheffield (foot).

Defensive takles Marlon Davidson (knee) and Tyeler Davison (ankle), defensive end Charles Harris (ankle) and tight end Luke Stocker (hip) practiced on a limited basis.

