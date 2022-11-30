Justin Fields is looking at the chance to build a rapport with his other receivers as an opportunity.

It's not like he has another choice.

Fields went through a limited practice again Wednesday, although he said his left shoulder injury feels better. Now he's dealing with the loss to injury of his favorite target, wide receiver Darnell Mooney.

"It was tough," Fields said of Mooney going on IR with an ankle injury. "Just the kind of guy he is, what he brings to our offense, not only as a player but a leader. I think he's in good spirits.

"This is just another bump in the road that he's had in his life. I expect him to make a full recovery and come back better. He knows that we're behind him as a team, as a brotherhood, and we got his back.

This leaves Fields and Nate Peterman taking the practice snaps to face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday because an oblique injury has left Trevor Siemian watching from the sideline.

They're trying to deal with the challenge of building a better rapport with receivers who have been targeted fewer times.

"I don't think it's a challenge, actually," Fields said. "I think it's an opportunity. I'm excited to build that connection more with other receivers on the team.

"So I think it's going to be fun finding out what different guys can do because in our offense we usually game plan on certain routes what Darnell could do. But it's going to be fun figuring out what other guys can do out there and just getting together with them."

Who it will be that becomes the favorite target remains to be seen.

"I think it’s gonna be by committee," coach Matt Eberflus said. "I think we’re gonna have to spread the ball around."

A connection with Chase Claypool hasn't formed yet for Fields but the former Steelers receiver did fit in the offense better last week when he caught passes for 31 yards and 20 yards from Siemian.

"Definitely more comfortable and definitely feeling good," Claypool. "You know what I'm saying? Like that's what I have to do every game, so it was good to start there and then hopefully build as the weeks continue."

Coach Matt Eberflus called it a case simply of a new receiver trying to get acclimated to the offense, let alone a new quarterback.

"Just clean operation, like we do with all our receivers," Eberflus said. "Alignment, assignment, get lined up, know the motions, know your force blocks and then really just playmaking ability.

"Let's see him get the ball in the deep part of the field. Obviously we saw that last week. It was a nice catch staying in bounds. We end up missing the fade on the one. But, yeah. Just more of that."

Claypool said the comfort gives him confidence and lets him play faster to attack the defense.

"I feel like if you're thinking a little too much you could be looking for clues as to what you have," he said. "Like, you're not 100% sure. But if you just know exactly what you have and where you're going you can start looking at the defense and thinking about what you're going to do."

It's not just Claypool Fields could build a better connection with, as players like Velus Jones Jr. and Byron Pringle could get involved more often. Pringle has five catches and Jones three.

Eberflus calls Jones' situation much like it is for any rookie. It hinges on better knowledge of the offense.

"Well, it's like anybody that's coming in that's new–rookie or a guys that we acquire," he said. "It's always about, 'Hey, can you play fast?'

"How do you play fast? Well you do that by, I know my alignment, I know my assignment and, man, I can go rip it and go play. And I can discern things on the fly. If we end up changing the play or adjusting the play at the line of scrimmage, can you adjust and can you do that? He's been better. Really better at it. And he's getting better at it. That's why he's seeing more touches and seeing more things. We're always looking to get him involved because he's a heckuva athlete and he's an explosive player and we want to get him involved."

Pringle had much of his season taken away by a stay on injured reserve but made a 4-yard TD catch Sunday.

"I'm always hungry," he said. "You can look at that from last year. I'm always hungry. I'm just waiting on my number to be called."

