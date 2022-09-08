Justin Fields may have captured the imagination of Bears fans but writers from FanNation's websites want to see more before they'll be convinced he's even a middle-of-the-pack passer.

Fields finished 25th in quarterback power rankings in a poll of FanNation publishers who cover NFL teams. His highest ranking was 19th. He had two votes for 19th, and his low vote was 30th.

Sunday's opener at Soldier Field isn't exactly must-see from a quarterback rating standpoint because 49ers quarterback Trey Lance is ranked 27th.

His highest vote was 16th and he also had a 17th. He had three votes for 30th and three for last, No. 32.

Patrick Mahomes was ranked first, Josh Allen second and Aaron Rodgers third.

Tampa Bay 45-year-old quarterback Tom Brady is ranked fourth, even after missing a big chunk of training camp for unexplained reasons.

Two youngsters, Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert, were tied for fifth and Super Bowl winner Matthew Stafford seventh.

Here are the rankings and their average position:

Ranking the QBs

By FanNation publishers

1. Patrick Mahomes 1.9

2. Josh Allen 2.45

3. Aaron Rodgers 2.9

4. Tom Brady 3.4

T5. Joe Burrow 6.1

T5. Justin Herbert 6.1

7. Matthew Stafford 7.65

8. Lamar Jackson 8.0

9. Russell Willson 9.05

10. Dak Prescott 10.45

11. Deshaun Watson 10.6

12. Derek Carr 11.3

13. Kyler Murray 11.95

14. Matt Ryan 15.25

15. Kirk Cousins 15.8

16. Ryan Tannehill 17.3

17. Mac Jones 17.95

18. Jalen Hurts 18.2

19. Baker Mayfield 19.75

20. Jameis Winston 20.35

21. Trevor Lawrence 20.85

22. Tua Tagovailoa 22.8

23. Carson Wentz 23.05

24. Jared Goff 23.55

25. Justin Fields 24.85

26. Davis Mills 25.75

27. Trey Lance 25.9

28. Zach Wilson 26.45

29. Marcus Mariota 27.45

30. Mitchell Trubisky 27.95

31. Daniel Jones 29.25

32. Drew Lock 31.46

