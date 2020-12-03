SI.com
BearDigest
Khalil Mack Misses Practice with a Back Injury

Gene Chamberlain

It's true Khalil Mack hasn't had a big impact in the last few games for the Bears, but no one has forgotten about him.

At least that was the case until Wednesday.

The Bears sent out their injury report to media and forgot to list their highest-paid player. Mack did not practice at all Wednesday due to a back injury. They sent out a revised injury report later with him on it.

The severity of the injury is unknown. Mack played all of Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers and no injury was announced then.

The Bears defense continues to practice without Akiem Hicks as they look for a way to stop the run without their best interior lineman.

Hicks went out of the Vikings game, and two weeks later after a bye he missed the Packers game with a right hamstring injury.

Coach Matt Nagy is optimistic about Hicks' availability anyway.

"I do feel like he's getting better," Nagy said after practice. "He'll be day to day.

"I'm hoping that he'll be able to go."

The only other Bears player to miss practice due to injury was tackle Charles Leno Jr. with a toe injury suffered in practice last week. The injury didn't keep him from playing the full game against Green Bay.

Nick Foles (hip) and guard/tackle Germain Ifedi both practiced on a limited basis while tight end Jimmy Graham, defensive back Buster Skrine and linebacker Danny Trevathan all were given the day off for rest.

