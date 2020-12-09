Khalil Mack Misses Practice with a New Injury

Outside linebacker Khalil Mack has yet another injury.

Mack missed Wednesday's practice due to a shoulder injury, leaving his status uncertain for Sunday's game with Houston. He's been classified by coach Matt Nagy as day to day.

Mack came into last week's game as questionable with a back injury. He also has had knee and ankle injuries this season, although he has played every game.

"I think it was just in the game somewhere, when you watch that game he's getting banged around a lot," Nagy said. "I mean, he's in a pretty interesting position where he's got guys banging on him on every play.

"So I think it was just a little bit of some different times in the game where he got hit and then you get to a point where you want to make sure, especially right now at this part of the season where you want to take care of him. And we obviously need him and that's why he's day to day right now."

Mack has 6 1/2 sacks and leads the Bears but hasn't had one in the last four games. He didn't didn't show up on Sunday's stat line.

Mack's shoulder wasn't the only new injury. Cornerback Buster Skrine is in the concussion protocol and did not practice, while James Vaughters also missed with a knee injury he had prior to the game which caused him to sit out Sunday.

Akiem Hicks, Jimmy Graham, Danny Trevathan and Darnell Mooney also were not practicing Wednesday, Mooney for personal reasons and the others as a veteran's day of rest.

Allen Robinson (knee), J.P. Holtz (shoulder/knee) and Charles Leno Jr. (toe) practiced on a limited basis.

