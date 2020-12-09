SI.com
BearDigest
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBearDigest+
Search

Khalil Mack Misses Practice with a New Injury

Gene Chamberlain

Outside linebacker Khalil Mack has yet another injury.

Mack missed Wednesday's practice due to a shoulder injury, leaving his status uncertain for Sunday's game with Houston. He's been classified by coach Matt Nagy as day to day.

Mack came into last week's game as questionable with a back injury. He also has had knee and ankle injuries this season, although he has played every game.

"I think it was just in the game somewhere, when you watch that game he's getting banged around a lot," Nagy said. "I mean, he's in a pretty interesting position where he's got guys banging on him on every play.

"So I think it was just a little bit of some different times in the game where he got hit and then you get to a point where you want to make sure, especially right now at this part of the season where you want to take care of him. And we obviously need him and that's why he's day to day right now."

Mack has 6 1/2 sacks and leads the Bears but hasn't had one in the last four games. He didn't didn't show up on Sunday's stat line.

Mack's shoulder wasn't the only new injury. Cornerback Buster Skrine is in the concussion protocol and did not practice, while James Vaughters also missed with a knee injury he had prior to the game which caused him to sit out Sunday.

Akiem Hicks, Jimmy Graham, Danny Trevathan and Darnell Mooney also were not practicing Wednesday, Mooney for personal reasons and the others as a veteran's day of rest.

Allen Robinson (knee), J.P. Holtz (shoulder/knee) and Charles Leno Jr. (toe) practiced on a limited basis.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

THANKS FOR READING BEAR DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Matt Nagy Believes He Has Management's Support

What Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy perceives as an open, honest relationship with the McCaskey family has led him to believe he has their support, although he admits there have been no discussions on the future.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Tomsey14

Ten Names to Consider for Possible Bears Coaching Hunt

The line will be forming quickly if the Chicago Bears do indeed dump Matt Nagy after the season, so it's never too early to start thinking about the talent pool of potential replacements.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Dood

COVID-19 Panic by NFL Would Make No Sense

https://www.si.com/nfl/2020/12/08/business-of-football-ravens-playing-through-covid-inflection-point

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Playoffs? Here's Bears Picture Heading into Week 14

The blown game against the Detroit Lions was painful but not a death knell for the Chicago Bears' chances at a playoff berth as Arizona's loss kept them in striking distance, but it did make winning the next three games a necessity at the very least.

Gene Chamberlain

Running Attack Charges Up Mitchell Trubisky, Bears Offense

It would have been easy for Bears like Mitchell Trubisky and Cordarrelle Patterson to be down on the team's chances moving forward but what they saw in Sunday's loss from the running attack has actually reinvigorated the offense.

Gene Chamberlain

Plenty of Blame to Share for Bears on Both Sides of the Ball

Offense and defensive alike contributed to this team effort in a 34-30 loss to the Detroit Lions as the Bears failed to take advantage of Arizona's loss in the wild-card chase.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Thatbearsguy

Young Bears Who Need to Start to See Action

Several Bears reserves have sat by and watched veterans struggle and it's close to time for the team to start to look at the future by seeing what these younger players can contribute.

Gene Chamberlain

Four Matchup Edges Bears Have on the Texans

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson hasn't had the support he has often had in the past and the Chicago Bears need to take advantage of four particular matchup edges to halt their six-game losing streak.

Gene Chamberlain

Chuck Pagano's Defense Unwilling to Take Drastic Steps

Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano has been unwilling to do what's necessary by blitzing to halt a deteriorating situation on the field.

Gene Chamberlain

Anatomy of Bears Collapse: They Did the Impossible

The collapse by the Chicago Bears in Sunday's game put a capper on their six-game losing streak as they appear to have outdone themselves for finding new and unique paths to defeat.

Gene Chamberlain