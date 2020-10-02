Reserve linebacker Josh Woods popped up on the injury report as questionable Friday for the Bears.

Woods has an ankle injury but did practice all week and most likely would be available to play.

Defensive back Sherrick McManis is the only Bears player there seems to be real concern about and he missed every practice. He is listed as doubtful due to a hamstring injury suffered in last week's win at Atlanta.

The only other Bears player on the report is Khalil Mack with a knee and he's questionable, but this is due to the same situation he's had all year. He has been questionable the entire season and has practiced only on a limited basis all season.

Two Colts are out for the game, wide receiver Michael Pittman (calf) and cornerback T.J. Carrie (hamstring). Pittman is a regular starter and Carrie started for the first time last week, although he often plays.

The Colts this week began the three-week practice period for former Bears tight end Trey Burton in order to get him available to play, but there is no sign they're ready to activate him yet.

Bears coach Matt Nagy wouldn't be specific on Friday about his team's punt return situation. He said he wouldn't reveal it because of "gamesmanship" reasons.

With Tarik Cohen on injured reserve the Bears have been silent about who will take on his return duties. They let Anthony Miller do it to finish the game with Atlanta but there are some questions about whether this will continue because Miller is a starter and they'd be risking one of their top receivers.

Ted Ginn Jr. has done it in the past throughout his career, but is 35 years old now and hasn't returned punts since 2017. The other player being mentioned often is Javon Wims.

Wims hasn't returned punts in a game. The only other player on the roster who has done it with the Bears is Eddie Jackson.

