SI.com
BearDigest
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBearDigest+
Search

Injury Report: Khalil Mack, Josh Woods Questionable; Sherrick McManis Doubtful

Gene Chamberlain

Reserve linebacker Josh Woods popped up on the injury report as questionable Friday for the Bears.

Woods has an ankle injury but did practice all week and most likely would be available to play.

Defensive back Sherrick McManis is the only Bears player there seems to be real concern about and he missed every practice. He is listed as doubtful due to a hamstring injury suffered in last week's win at Atlanta.

The only other Bears player on the report is Khalil Mack with a knee and he's questionable, but this is due to the same situation he's had all year. He has been questionable the entire season and has practiced only on a limited basis all season.

Two Colts are out for the game, wide receiver Michael Pittman (calf) and cornerback T.J. Carrie (hamstring). Pittman is a regular starter and Carrie started for the first time last week, although he often plays.

The Colts this week began the three-week practice period for former Bears tight end Trey Burton in order to get him available to play, but there is no sign they're ready to activate him yet.

Bears coach Matt Nagy wouldn't be specific on Friday about his team's punt return situation. He said he wouldn't reveal it because of "gamesmanship" reasons.

With Tarik Cohen on injured reserve the Bears have been silent about who will take on his return duties. They let Anthony Miller do it to finish the game with Atlanta but there are some questions about whether this will continue because Miller is a starter and they'd be risking one of their top receivers.

Ted Ginn Jr. has done it in the past throughout his career, but is 35 years old now and hasn't returned punts since 2017. The other player being mentioned often is Javon Wims. 

Wims hasn't returned punts in a game. The only other player on the roster who has done it with the Bears is Eddie Jackson.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

THANKS FOR READING BEAR DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Handling Quenton Nelson a Load for Bears Defense

Trying to match up against Indianapolis Colts All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson is easily the biggest problem facing the Chicago Bears going into Sunday's game at Soldier Field but there are several other potential problems.

Gene Chamberlain

Run-Stopping Troubles Plague Bears Defense

It's rare when the Chicago Bears have trouble stopping the run but it's happening this year and now they have to contend with Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts' fourth-ranked rushing attack.

Gene Chamberlain

darrylmangum88

Bears Taking Special Teams Secrets into Colts Game

The Chicago Bears need to find out whether Anthony Miller will replace injured Tarik Cohen as punt returner, and Cairo Santos will continue kicking.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears and Colts on TV, Radio and Streaming

Where to watch or listen to the Indianapolis Colts' game at Chicago against the Bears from Soldier Field, Sunday at noon.

Gene Chamberlain

Odds Makers Suddenly Realize League Favors the Over

If you were looking to continue playing the over as a way of making easy money, forget about it starting this week.

Gene Chamberlain

How Nick Foles Is Better Bears QB Choice Three Weeks Late

The Chicago Bears think just the added three weeks of practice since the first starting quarterback decision was made has brought Nick Foles around to being ready to run the offense better than Mitchell Trubisky now, and it doesn't hurt having his experience.

Gene Chamberlain

TJ Watt and the Art of the Takeaway. Take Away Their Game This Week

https://www.si.com/nfl/2020/10/01/sports-illustrated-cover-story-tj-watt-how-defenses-create-takeaways-daily-cover

Gene Chamberlain

Bears See Nick Foles' Reputation for Leadership Up Close

From relief quarterback to relief starter, Nick Foles has shown an ability over the course of his career to rally a team and tries to do it as the starter now for the Chicago Bears against the Indianapolis Colts.

Gene Chamberlain

Gene Chamberlain

Proceed Cautiously When Pondering Nick Foles for Fantasy

The Nick Foles train is rolling but if you're thinking of him as a fantasy option or of inserting him into the lineup this week, pay attention to the small details with the big horseshoe on their helmets.

Gene Chamberlain

While Promoting Artavis Pierce, Bears Give Lamar Miller a Look

Former Dolphins and Texans running back Lamar Miller had a tryout Wednesday with the Bears while the team continued to talk up undrafted rookie Artavis Pierce, who has been promoted to the 53-man roster.

Gene Chamberlain