Kindle Vildor Answers After Opportunity Knocked

Kindle Vildor caught some breaks and put himself in position to take the starting left cornerback position for the Bears.

First, Kindle Vildor found out he could cover top receivers in the NFL.

Now, he's finding out how the cornerback he watched a lot as a high school player covers them.

Next, he might be starting against those top receivers in the NFL ahead of the cornerback he watched growing up in Georgia. It's the kind of story fairly common in a tough league.

"I feel like it's a big opportunity and everything like that, and that's just been my focus, just working hard every day, putting in the work and showcasing my talent the way I usually do," Vildor said.

Vildor is vying with former Lions and Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant for the starting left cornerback spot and as of now, it's way to early for defensive backs coach Deshea Townsend to comment on a leader, winner or loser.

As of late last season, Vildor couldn't have hoped to even be in this position. He had one defensive snap played through the 12th games. Then he got his break when Jaylon Johnson suffered a season-ending shoulder injury.

"It showed me that I can play in the NFL," Vildor said. "Just getting that experience and going up against top receivers like Justin Jefferson, (Adam) Thielen and actually starting in the playoff game, it actually boosted my confidence to another level.

"It's always about confidence, just getting the feel of the game and everything like that, you know it's easy for you, so it comes natural."

Some positive words from the coaches helped boost his confidence. Vildor's first chances weren't huge successes, but former defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano let Vildor know after the playoff game that he had played. well. So did another assistant.

"Our defensive backs coach, Deshea Townsend, was just telling me how much I did and how I played and everything like that," Vildor added. "So it stuck with me and in the offseason. I just was grinding every day, just working for my opportunity."

Townsend didn't necessarily see greatness, nor did he see poor play. Vildor did the job.

"One thing about corner, and we all know it, if they're saying your name too much, that's not always good," Townsend said. "So sometimes when they're not saying your name, that means it's not always bad. And that's what happened with him.

"He did his job. You go in there and play, they're not saying your name a lot, sometimes that's good but then when you did say his name it was for the right reasons. That's all we can ask for."

Vildor had a long way to go to close the gap from Georgia State's playing level to the NFL. He had help from Kyle Fuller, who mentored him a bit last year. Then he had more help when Fuller was cut for cap purposes because it opened up a job.

Ironically enough, he then found himself competing against Trufant, who was acquired in free agency.

"It's actually crazy because he's in Atlanta and I'm from Atlanta, so when the Falcons drafted him I was a freshman in high school and everything like that," Vildor said. "I was watching Falcons games growing up and I was a big fan of him, so now that he's on my team it's crazy how everything works.

"Just learning from him because he has a lot of experience in this league and everything that he knows, I put it to my game."

Using what he learned to replace the player he grew up following seems a bit ironic, even tough. For Vildor it's the way of the NFL and Fuller's departure already taught him about the tougher side of the league.

"At the end of the day, I just know nothing is going to be given to me," Vildor said. "I have to go out there and work, regardless of who is in the room and who's not."

