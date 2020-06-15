Former Bears Pro Bowl guard Kyle Long took off the restaints on social media and his target was the coaching staff of Matt Nagy.

Long expressed a complete distrust of the staff during an exchange with followers on Twitter on Monday morning, June 15.

"I have supported this staff and the roster in the media since being released. Believe in the team and the coaches. But that doesn’t mean I would want to play for them" Long said in a Tweet.

During the course of this exchange, Long said his retirement became inevitable at halftime of the loss in London last season to the Raiders.

"I didn’t retire I got fired. I will know with conviction whether I’m done for good or not in the next few weeks. Full transparency I miss football but at what cost I’m most likely gonna be on golf courses instead of gridiron’s" Long said on Twitter.

He added:

"The decision was made at halftime of the raiders game."

"It was just made very clear to me that I wasn’t the same guy I used to be. At halftime."

Long had a Pro Football Focus grade last year of 38.0 which was by far the lowest of his career and an extremely low mark in their grading system for players.

According to Pro Football Focus, Long was the Bears' lowest graded player in the game with the Raiders at 42.3. They gave him an even worse score of 25.5 against the Redskins in Week 3.

Long played seven seasons and during his first three he made the Pro Bowl at both guard and tackle. But a series of injuries took a toll on his abilities. He went on injured reserve Oct. 20 and his career ended.

Fans were somewhat stunned to hear him coming out about the situation this long after he had retired.

"Yeah I mean people always looking for shade but I@guess that’s the internet. Woke up feeling really honest today," Long said.

It has been rumored in recent weeks he might return to the NFL again and play for the Jets. He has denied this, however.

His Twitter page had a photo of a key chain on it with the following words: "May the bridges I burn light the way. "

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven