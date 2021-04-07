NFL Hands Out Big IOUs to Germain Ifedi, Teammates

Germain Ifedi had the sixth-highest performance-based bonus check to be awarded by the league, but won't get it for three years.

Germain Ifedi has been rewarded for his efforts, or at least he will be.

It won't be for quite a while.

Ifedi signed for a contract near minimum last year with the Bears and as a result of his solid season was awarded the sixth-highest league-wide cash amount from the performance based bonuses that are handed out each year by the league out of a pool of $8.5 million per team.

The pay is for players whose playing time is disproportionate to their at- or near-minimum salary. None of this money counts against the team's salary cap and the NFLPA released the figures on Tuesday.

The only problem with this money is the players won't receive these checks until 2024 as a result of the league's COVID-adjusted revenues.

Tampa Bay's Alex Cappa got the biggest payout, $622,056. Kelvin Beachum of the Cardinals was second at $604,185.

Ifedi played last year for only $1.047 million last year with a $137,500 bonus.

The top four Bears payouts went to players in their first year with the team.

The second-biggest Bears payment went to rookie Darnell Mooney. He receives $419,704. Safety Tashaun Gipson, who is unsigned for this year, receives $406,889. Former Bears edge player Barkevious Mingo receives $380,548.

With inflation tipping upward, here's hoping they can receive interest on the delayed payments (That's a joke).

Bears Performance

Based Payouts

Germain Ifedi $570,571

Darnel Mooney $419,704

Tashaun Gipson $406,889

Barkevious Mingo $380,548

Bilal Nichols $367,659

Alex Bars $361,896

David Montgomery $346,558

Jaylon Johnson $328,367

Sam Mustipher $311,333

Brent Urban $275,901

DeAndre Houston-Carson $239,303

Cole Kmet $234,318

Anthony Miller $233,528

Rashaad Coward $230,659

James Vaughters $223,842

Ryan Nall $202,821

Javon Wims $196,098

Joel Iyiegbuniwe $189,937

Josh Woods $175,878

Eddie Jackson $172,823

JP Holtz $167,597

Duke Shelley $163,779

John Jenkins $147,131

Danny Trevathan $128,430

Cody Whitehair $127,429

Kindle Vildor $123,644

Sherrick McManis $113,611

Roquan Smith $113,300

Deon Bush $108,824

James Daniels $101,619

Cairo Santos $88,611

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven