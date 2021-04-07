NFL Hands Out Big IOUs to Germain Ifedi, Teammates

Bonus Payments for the Future
Germain Ifedi has been rewarded for his efforts, or at least he will be.
It won't be for quite a while.
Ifedi signed for a contract near minimum last year with the Bears and as a result of his solid season was awarded the sixth-highest league-wide cash amount from the performance based bonuses that are handed out each year by the league out of a pool of $8.5 million per team.
The pay is for players whose playing time is disproportionate to their at- or near-minimum salary. None of this money counts against the team's salary cap and the NFLPA released the figures on Tuesday.
The only problem with this money is the players won't receive these checks until 2024 as a result of the league's COVID-adjusted revenues.
Tampa Bay's Alex Cappa got the biggest payout, $622,056. Kelvin Beachum of the Cardinals was second at $604,185.
Ifedi played last year for only $1.047 million last year with a $137,500 bonus.
The top four Bears payouts went to players in their first year with the team.
The second-biggest Bears payment went to rookie Darnell Mooney. He receives $419,704. Safety Tashaun Gipson, who is unsigned for this year, receives $406,889. Former Bears edge player Barkevious Mingo receives $380,548.
With inflation tipping upward, here's hoping they can receive interest on the delayed payments (That's a joke).
Bears Performance
Based Payouts
Germain Ifedi $570,571
Darnel Mooney $419,704
Tashaun Gipson $406,889
Barkevious Mingo $380,548
Bilal Nichols $367,659
Alex Bars $361,896
David Montgomery $346,558
Jaylon Johnson $328,367
Sam Mustipher $311,333
Brent Urban $275,901
DeAndre Houston-Carson $239,303
Cole Kmet $234,318
Anthony Miller $233,528
Rashaad Coward $230,659
James Vaughters $223,842
Ryan Nall $202,821
Javon Wims $196,098
Joel Iyiegbuniwe $189,937
Josh Woods $175,878
Eddie Jackson $172,823
JP Holtz $167,597
Duke Shelley $163,779
John Jenkins $147,131
Danny Trevathan $128,430
Cody Whitehair $127,429
Kindle Vildor $123,644
Sherrick McManis $113,611
Roquan Smith $113,300
Deon Bush $108,824
James Daniels $101,619
Cairo Santos $88,611
