The possibility has been discussed before but largely without merit: Luke Getsy could be an offensive coordinator only one year for the Bears.

When you look at 14 teams in the NFL with three wins or less, and a possibility that 10 of those could wind up with head coaches being fired unless something improves, the openings could be there to make candidates with far worse credentials than Getsy's into a head coach.

The Indianapolis Colts just fired Frank Reich and are going to the risky route of finishing the season with former player Jeff Saturday as head coach, so the Colts have to be viewed as a possible postseason opening.

The Carolina Panthers already put themselves at the head of the line for a new head coach as interim coach Steve Wilks is in charge after Matt Rhule's firing.

Cleveland, Houston, Denver, Las Vegas, Detroit, New Orleans and Arizona all have to be considered potential locations for new coaches unless something turns around. Lovie Smith just took over in Houston but they don't seem to mind dumping coaches without allowing them to prove themselves. Josh McDaniels' past, the complaints about Nathaniel Hackett's offense and the inability by Detroit to generate anything in three years under Dan Campbell in three years make for some obvious volatile postseason scenarios.

Toss in the Rams, because Sean McVay was ready to quit after winning a Super Bowl, Tampa Bay because of the steep drop-off under Todd Bowles and then there's always the Jerry effect in Dallas—if the Cowboys don't win the Super Bowl, who's to say he won't fire Mike McCarthy?

So the openings will be there, beause Sean Payton can't fill all of them.

Does Getsy even deserve it? With today's mercurial NFL head coaching turnover, the answer is an obvious yes.

1. The Numbers

The Bears were worst in the league on offense for three weeks, then 31st for two weeks and have climbed to 23rd overall thanks to the league's top-ranked rushing attack. They're still last in passing but have risen from a low of 31st in scoring four weeks ago to 21st.

They have moved the ball on offense for much longer than the last four weeks. The points are recent development, resulting from the self-scout of mini-bye weekend and changes made to stress Justin Fields' running ability. They had gained only 432 yards total for the first two games but averaged 351 yards now over the last seven games.

The Bears have actually had experience losing an offensive coordinator as head coach with similar—albeit not exact—numbers. Adam Gase's offense in 2015 was 23rd in scoring and 21st in total yards and he got the Miami Dolphins head coaching job for 2016.

2. Adaptability and Innovation

Coach Matt Eberflus nailed the offensive improvement perfectly after loss on Sunday.

"I think we are just really maximizing our strengths and minimizes our weaknesses right now, and going into a (mini-)bye week, we wanted to focus on that and look at our roster and making sure that we did that," Eberflus said. "I think we are doing a lot of good things in protection to help ourselves moving the pocket and giving sight lines and vision lines for the quarterback that he likes."

It's not just with Fields where Getsy achieved success in this regard.

He took Cole Kmet in the last game and used him on ways that hadn't been seen much to date. For one, he had Kmet sneaking for a first down like a quarterback and then he ran a tight end-around.

"They're kind of ways to manufacture touches which is sweet," Kmet said. "And then the sneak, now I realize what Justin goes through on those sneaks. I mean, you get popped on those things. So, anytime you can take some hits off for Justin in those situations, I think that's a good thing as well."

3. Fearless

Some coaches get a new player in at mid-week and they'll wait until the following week to get them on the field until they learn more of the offense or defense. Getsy put Chase Claypool through a crash course with film and other players even helping, but then wasn't afraid to use Claypool in the game as a key target. If not for an obvious official's error, the Bears would have either been trying for the win or tie in the final few minutes.

4. Play Calling

After some early issues, like running shotgun with a quarterback dive from the 10-inch line—which didn't obviously work—Getsy's play-calling has taken steps forward.

“I was talking to some of the other tight ends about this, and I think he’s got a really good feel," Kmet said. "Sometimes, you’re in the huddle and you’re like, ‘oh, hell yeah. That’s a great time to call this.’ Things like that.

"He’s got a great feel for all that and all the players are really believing in that."

5. QB Development

The development of Fields is something very obvious in recent weeks. Sunday's 178 yards rushing was largely attained with natural ability on the scrambles but Getsy's called quarterback runs contributed and moving the pocket as well as those runs have made Fields feel more at ease.

Now, Getsy and QB coach Andrew Janocko are working hard at something else.

"I think that with the intermediate passing, he's really improved on that because he's learning the offense, because he's having better pocket presence, because his timing's getting better, because he's getting more comfortable. And he's learned to do that, and Janocko and Getsy have done a nice job with that. So a credit to all those guys."

Several of those teams who are currently on the losing side of the ledger, who could have no coaches, will be starting over like the Bears this year and will no doubt want to do it with rookie quarterbacks.

Who better as head coach than someone who is succeeding at developing Fields after the last regime let him struggle for a year?

