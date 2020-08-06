BearDigest
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

What to Expect from Cole Kmet and Bears Tight Ends

Gene Chamberlain

With almost no production from tight ends last year, the Bears moved into this training camp using an entirely new cast over what they had on hand when the 2019 season began.

Instead of a rehab project, it became a reconstruction which actually began during last season.

Of course free agent acquisitions Jimmy Graham and DeMetrius Harris were elsewhere and second-round draft pick Cole Kmet was still at Notre Dame.

But when the Bears started their 2019 season they didn't even have J.P. Holtz, Eric Saubert and Darion Clark. The only tight end still at Lake Forest who was in the building last opening day was Jesper Horsted, who was cut and brought back to the practice squad.

How much can a team expect after such a tremendous turnover? It depends largely on what the Bears can squeeze out of 33-year-old Graham, and if they can find a way for Kmet to contribute more than most tight ends do as rookies.

Graham still rated among the top half of the league's tight ends at catch percentage and yards after making the catch last year, he just wasn't targeted as much by Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers—only 60 times, 29 fewer than in the old offense during 2018.

Kmet making a high number of receptions would be contrary to what players like Austin Hooper, Travis Kelce, Zach Ertz, Kyle Rudolph and Darren Waller did as rookies.

And Harris has never been anything more than a third or second tight end with any team.

What the Bears can expect from adding those three is better red zone chances. All three are 6-foot-6 or taller. Harris' best contribution in Kansas City and Cleveland has been as a red-zone receiver.

What the Bears pretty much know is their tight end blocking will need to be addressed.

Kmet himself said after the draft he looks forward to improving as a blocker.

"I see him as a blocker, a guy who is certainly willing," tight ends coach Clancy Barone said. "And I think blocking, for a tight end, it's being willing and it's a mindset. And he has both of those. I see a very high ceiling for Cole Kmet."

Barone even thinks he can coax a block or two from Graham.

"When I was with the Chargers, of course, I had (Anthony) Gates, I had Julius Thomas with the Broncos and so forth, and they were outstanding receiving tight ends," Barone said. "But they also had the mindset to block when they were asked to.

"There is no question in my mind that Jimmy's also that guy. He'll do whatever we ask him to do. I promise you that."

Filling out the other positions looks tricky, with Holtz holding a bit of an edge because he has experience being a lead blocker or fullback type and the team has no one else like this. Horsted was a project brought along last year and could still be a practice squad player.

They could keep five tight ends, stash someone on the practice squad, and after last season they should know enough to keep any and all phone numbers of tight ends cut handy because you never know when you're going to need to bring in more.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A Bears Undrafted Free Agent Rookie Who Could Turn Heads?

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Approach COVID-19 Opt-Out Deadline with Uncertainty

So far Halas Hall has proven up to handling the precautions made for the COVID-19 pandemic as Chicago Bears practices haven't resulted in more cases while no more players have gone on the Reserve/COVID-19 List.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Showed Up for Camp in Condition to Work

Without the benefit of offseason work at Halas Hall, the Chicago Bears have still found a way to stay in shape to avoid early nagging muscle pulls according to coach Matt Nagy.

Gene Chamberlain

Germain Ifedi's Success Can Pull Together Bears Line

If the Chicago Bears get their right guard position solved, there could be a dramatic shift in their running game's fortunes and the offense as a whole.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears' Make-or-Break Player Among Receivers

Anthony Miller made a breakout last year from just 33 receptions to 52 and now has to fill a bigger role as a consistent, dependable threat within the offense.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Thatbearsguy

Why Bears Wouldn't Move into a Bubble Like Saints

The Chicago Bears have decided against moving the team to a singular site like the Saints have to prevent COVID-19 spreading in training camp, but they believe their approach can have the same effect.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Thatbearsguy

Bears Vulnerable to COVID-19 Due to Lack of Depth

The Chicago Bears are vulnerable in case of a COVID-19 outbreak at Halas Hall because there are some positions so thin on the roster they would be struggling to field viable candidates to practice with or play games

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Roster Moves Include Opt-Out by Jordan Lucas

Jordan Lucas became the second Bears player to take the opt-out clause, and the team has added two players back from its Reserve/COVID-19 List.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Mitchell Trubisky Needs More Than Film Study to Win QB Job

It's time for Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky to actually show all that film review he did made him a master at reading defenses because his competitor for the job already can do this.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Thatbearsguy

Vikings Get More Aggressive than Bears in Defensive Line Quest

Gene Chamberlain