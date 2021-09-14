Marquise Goodwin Wanted Chance to Challenge Jalen Ramsey

Bears wide receiver felt they played into the hands of Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey by throwing too many shorter passes.

Marquise Goodwin had to share his big Bears moment in Sunday's game.

He wouldn't have minded if it had been a bit of a bigger moment with a catch downfield somewhere.

On Goodwin's first play as a Chicago Bear he caught a pass to put the team at the 3-yard line, but it was only a 9-yarder.

Oh by the way, it was the first play in an NFL game and first pass ever thrown by Justin Fields, so that's why Goodwin's debut might have come off quietly—that and the shorter passing game used by the Bears in a 34-14 defeat.

"Shout out to J. Fields for the assist," Goodwin said Tuesday at Halas Hall. "His first of his career. Got many more to come.

"I ran a simple out route. Jalen Ramsey (covering), outside. Simple out route. Completion. That was it. It was a simple play."

Goodwin didn't even know Fields was entering on the same play when he got in the huddle.

"I was running in and I looked back and he was the one calling the play," Goodwin said. "That was it. I've worked with both quarterbacks throughout the week, so it wasn't alarming or surprising to see him in there."

Switching up quarterbacks during the middle of a drive for one play and then pulling him out as the Bears did with Fields seems like it's something which could disrupt an offense or the rhythm of the passing game. Goodwin labeled this idea a bit exaggerated.

"I've been in situations where I've caught four different touchdowns in one year from four different quarterbacks, so I'm kind of used to the switch up," Goodwin said. "Maybe timing on certain plays (is affected) but for the most part we all work together throughout the week. So it's not really too much of a rhythm change."

Goodwin did have an impact on the game with four catches for 45 yards. It was the most yards for a Bears receiver, but probably not anything close to what he's capable of doing considering his world class speed for the 40-yard dash.

A 19-yard reception Goodwin had was the only one over 11 yards for the Bears as they focused on a short passing game despite all the speed their receiver corps is supposed to have with Damiere Byrd and Darnell Mooney also playing offense against the Rams. Breshad Perriman is another sub-4.3 receiver but was inactive as he had just signed with the team earlier in the week.

"I feel like I got used the best way that coach wanted to use me on Sunday," Goodwin said. "Obviously it's a variable that I have no control over, so I just focus on what I can and it's just being fast and catching the ball when it comes my way."

When the passing game is conducted with 10-yard pass routes or less, it seems somewhat restrictive for receivers who have great speed.

"It's challenging, but you've just gotta work with what you're getting," Goodwin said. "I don't control the plays that are called. I don't control anything but just going out there and doing my job and I just do it the best that I know how: fast."

Part of the reason for the shorter routes was the Bears couldn't be sure their pieced-together offensive line could get Aaron Donald blocked long enough to go downfield. Besides, the Rams had Jalen Ramsey taking their best receivers on a given play as the lockdown cornerback.

"As you mentioned, he's a unique player, All-Pro, Pro Bowler, instinctive, especially in short spaces. And us not running past 10 yards, that fell right into his hand, I feel like." -Bears receiver Marquise Goodwin on Jalen Ramsey

"As you mentioned, he's a unique player, All-Pro, Pro Bowler, instinctive, especially in short spaces," Goodwin said of Ramsey. "And us not running past 10 yards, that fell right into his hand, I feel like."

Goodwin, it seems, was used the best way that Nagy and Bill Lazor wanted to use him on Sunday, but possibly not the best way that he thinks he could be used.

With Ramsey in coverage, and the Bears mindful of respecting him, it limited the offense even more than just facing a defense aided by the pass rush of Donald.

"It just gives you other spots to try find a hole," Goodwin said. "And that's the name of the game.

"Just trying to find the open man. Simple as that."

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven