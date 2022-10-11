Skip to main content
Matthew Adams Goes on IR

Bears down a strong side linebacker due to calf injury.

The Bears lost a part-time starter Tuesday when they placed strong side linebacker Matthew Adams on injured reserve.

Adams tried to play in the game against Minnesota after coming back from a hamstring injury and got in for just five defensive plays and now has what is being reported by the team as a calf injury.

The Bears have a few options at strong side linebacker when they are in their base 4-3 defense now, including veteran Joe Thomas. They also could use rookie Jack Sanborn at the position, but Thomas is more likely.

Adams only made seven tackles and was on the field for 40 plays this season as he has been able to play in just three games due to injuries.

The Bears are usually in their nickel defense, anyway, and the strong side linebacker is replaced by a slot cornerback.

If there is a corresponding roster move at linebacker, the only other player at the position their practice squad is DeMarquis Gates, who was with the team in preseason, then cut and brought back.

