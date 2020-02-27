With the Bears looking for offensive line help at the NFL combine, there are numerous players who could fill a need but few fits more natural than Michigan tackle Jon Runyan.

It's not that Runyan is one of the better blockers or anything of this sort. In fact, he's ranked by most draft analysts as a player the Bears could acquire as an undrafted free agent. They've definitely talked to players regarded as much more viable draft candidates.

It's just they already have one strong tie to Runyan because of their new offensive line coach, Juan Castillo.

"Juan's meant everything to me," Runyan told reporters at the combine.

Runyan is the 6-foot-4, 306-pound son of the former Philadelphia Eagles tough guy lineman by the same name, the same Jon Runyan who ironically metes out punishment to players as the NFL's vice-president of policy and rules administration. The senior Jon Runyan was a U.S. Representative from the third congressional district from 2011-2015 after his NFL retirement.

The Bears connection is Runyan's father played under Castillo with the Eagles before retiring, and was actually there when Matt Nagy began his coaching career as an intern coach in 2008. Castillo left a lasting impression on Michigan's lineman.

"I remember growing up with Juan," Runyan told reporters at the combine. "He's known me ever since I was a little kid. Having it come full circle with him coaching my dad and coaching me for a year and possibly being able to coach me at the Chicago Bears is really awesome."

Their relationship continued on beyond those days. Castillo came to Michigan to work as a coaching analyst with the Wolverines last year after he'd been fired by the Buffalo Bills at the end of the 2018 season.

"He got to Michigan around this time last year and he set these workouts and we'd go out on the field and go through it," Runyan said. "He taught us how to watch film, watch tape and how to prepare for opponents. Juan was really instrumental to my technique this year."

Runyan might not be coming to the NFL with the reputation his father had as a player, but being compared to his father as a player was never his thing anyway.

"Growing up it was kinda hard especially trying to play football in the Philadelphia area," Runyan said. "People were always giving me these unfair comparisons against my dad when I was just a 14-year-old kid just trying to find my way.

"I didn’t even know what position I was good at yet. It was really difficult and I still get those comparisons to him. I feel like sometimes they’re unfair. I’m still going into my own. Feel like I’m at the point my whole life I’ve been living kinda in the shadow, but I’m trying to step outside that shadow and cast a bigger one over that one."

Runyan's father was voted the second dirtiest player in football in 2006, which is why his job as NFL disciplinary czar is ironic.

"I never really watched him," Runyan's son said. "I'd always watch the ball; Donovan McNabb, Brian Westbrook, guys like that, because they're the show."

Eventually that changed after finding out his mother never watched the ball and only watched what his father was doing on plays.

At an NFL camp, Runyan would likely be a guard but hasn't given up the thought of trying tackle.

"There's actually a lot of different opinions," Runyan said. "I kinda see myself projecting more inside at the next level, but I still feel like I will always have the capability of kicking out to tackle based on my athletic ability.

"I even did kinda play center my first year at Michigan, so I still have that. I've been pitching my versatility as an offensive lineman. Teams tell me not to push off the tackle idea. It's something I'm fine with. I don't care. My whole career, I've always just wanted to get on the field."

The Bears have talked with several offensive linemen at the combine, including Oregon tackle/guard Calvin Throckmorton, Kentucky guard Logan Stenberg and Ben Bartch from Division III St. John's.

There is one other lineman besides Runyan here with remote Bears ties.

Guard Charlie Heck of North Carolina is the son of Chiefs offensive line coach Andy Heck, a former Bears tackle under Dave Wannstedt.

"When I was born he was playing for the Bears," Heck said of his dad. "And I briefly remember when he played for the Redskins for a year when I was really little.

"As I grew up, I got to appreciate more what it meant, as I've gone through this process. Because he played for 12 years in the league. And I mean, that’s something to be proud of. I'm in awe of that now, looking at that. That's something that I want to do, kind of follow in his footsteps."

With all the player interviews going on with teams, Heck had one unusual one with his own father and the Chiefs.

"We sat down, we talked about St. Elmo’s Steak House a little bit more than football," Heck said. "But it was great. It was great seeing him."

