BearDigest
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Mitchell Trubisky Alters Passing Mechanics for "First Time"

Gene Chamberlain

Mitchell Trubisky has had Dave Ragone as quarterbacks coach with the Bears three years and had two NFL offseasons to work on his own at switching his passing mechanics.

On Friday in a teleconference with Chicago media he credited a new offseason coaching relationship with Chicago area quarterbacks guru Jeff Christensen for switching some of his throwing technique for the first time.

Trubisky decided to stay local rather than travel anywhere to train due to coronavirus and he believes the work with Christensen, who is affiliated with the Throw It Deep quarterback and receiver training academy, aided his mechanics. He also credited Jon Sicora at SPEAR training facilities in Vernon Hills with helping him reach his goals of better strength and conditioning.

"It was usually just me and him and maybe one other in the gym at a time, just keeping it safe with all the protocols and stuff, just getting a lot stronger, getting my body back to where I feel like it needed to be," Trubisky said about Sicora. "And training with him and his staff, I definitely feel like I had a great offseason in the weight room, so a big thanks to them and everything they’ve done for me this offseason.

"And then working with Jeff has been awesome, too, just how he coaches the quarterback position and how much he knows about just getting back to the simple mechanics of the game. I really haven’t ever adjusted my mechanics, but working with him, I feel like my footwork and mechanics have gotten a lot better. I think it all worked out for the best and it was kinda meant to be that I stayed here local and just got some great work in that way. I'm very lucky to work with both those guys."

So what did Trubisky correct, anyway? He became a bit defensive and said he didn't want to get too specific.

"Hopefully it shows up on tape this year just me having better balance in the pocket," Trubisky said. "I did a couple of things with footwork and just how I'm holding the ball and where my release is coming from and stuff like that.

"So it's really the first time I ever adjusted my mechanics and I just really loved working with Jeff and how he approaches coaching the quarterback position and how he's studied the great players who have played this position and how he translates that to coaching. So I just, it's been really fun. I feel like my motion is better. I feel like I'm more in balance and the ball is coming out more accurately."

The strength training at SPEAR was important, in part, because Trubisky had to rehab after his left shoulder injury last year. It was the second time in two seasons he's missed playing time due to a shoulder injury and it proved a hinderance throughout the second half of the season although it didn't affect his throwing motion.

"I think the first week after surgery was the toughest, just laying around in a lot of pain," he said. "But after that first week, I bounced back really quickly, getting out of a sling and then just moving around and getting stronger and stronger to a point where you don't think about it anymore.

"You get all your motion back. It's just feels like 110%, which is where I feel right now. A big thanks to the trainers. Last year, just playing through pain, having to deal with the sling, just knowing your body isn't 100%, it's just one of those things your body has to battle through. I'd just rather not have to play with that but it's just something I had to battle through."

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Quarterback Choice May Help Bears Run Game More Than Coaching

Chicago Bears plans for a better running attack might revolve more around who they choose at quarterback than around the new offensive line coach, Juan Castillo.

Gene Chamberlain

by

KennyZ57

Nick Foles Feeling "Right at Home" with Bears at Halas Hall

Nick Foles has a distinct disadvantage in the Chicago Bears starting quarterback battle with Mitchell Trubisky due to coronavirus, but he's taking comfort in his knowledge of the offense and a coaching staff he knows well.

Gene Chamberlain

Should Bears Be Considering NFL Veteran Kicker Graham Gano?

The Chicago Bears like Eddy Pineiro but his rookie season was a roller-coaster ride and now veteran Graham Gano is available on the open market.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Put Nose Tackle John Jenkins on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Nose tackle John Jenkins became more important to the Bears when Eddie Goldman opted out at nose tackle but now Jenkins is going on the Reserve/COVID-19 List.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears' Depth at Running Back Satisfies Ryan Pace

The Chicago Bears are happy with their backfield depth despite losing rookie Artavis Pierce on the Reserve/COVID-19 List and GM Ryan Pace sees no need to be adding anyone.

Gene Chamberlain

Where Ryan Pace Feels He Stands with the McCaskeys

The Bears have had one winning season in five since Ryan Pace became general manager and one playoff game, but he's generally upbeat about where he stands in the eyes of team ownership.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Duanecoker

More Physical Bears Camp Will Include Extensive Live Hitting

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy can't let his team come in looking unprepared physically like last year when starters didn't see much or any of preseason's live hitting, so he's promising to use live hitting at this camp

Gene Chamberlain

First Eddie Jackson Left off the Top 100 and Now This...

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Put Up Their Own Brand of Bubble at Halas Hall

The Chicago Bears aren't isolating the team but are hoping they can accomplish the same effect through education, distancing and numerous techno-precautions at Halas Hall.

Gene Chamberlain

Eric Saubert Becomes Second Bear on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Eric Saubert has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, bringing the total tight ends currently active on the roster to six.

Gene Chamberlain