The positive COVID-19 test Atlanta suffered on Saturday has put their depleted secondary at even more risk against Mitchell Trubisky.

It's even possible Trubisky could become a hot play for fantasy owners this week, although few in the past could have imagined him as someone to start or even sign.

The positive COVID-19 test was for cornerback A.J. Terrell and so he had to go on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Even if the test comes back Sunday as false positive, rules are he can't play this week.

The Falcons already were going to be down safety Ricardo Allen, who injured his elbow against Dallas las week. Also the Falcons will be without cornerback Kendall Sheffield again due to a foot injury. The Falcons before the season had hoped to get Sheffield involved on a regular basis, so it's essentially three possible staters missing in the secondary.

Keanu Neal and Damontae Kazee will be at safety. Darqueze Dennard and Isaiah Oliver will be at cornerback. Oliver has allowed a passer rating of 120.3 in two games.

Atlanta has a few other backups, but Blidi Wreh-Wilson is the most experienced and has started 17 games in his eight-year career.

The Falcons are 31st in the NFL against the pass and last week allowed Dak Prescott to throw for 450 yards on 34 of 47, which was reason enough to consider Trubisky as a possible fantasy starter for the week.

Trubisky comes into the game with five touchdown passes and two interceptions and a passer rating of 92.7

Another factor pointing toward Trubisky is the fact both of his top wide receivers are coming off of poor games, Allen Robinson with three receptions and Anthony Miller with none. The law of averages suggest both could bounce back since they are healthy.

