BearDigest
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Mitchell Trubisky Trying to Turn Criticism into Fuel

Gene Chamberlain

It wasn't quite a "turn off the TVs" at Halas Hall moment, but Mitchell Trubisky caused a few chuckles nonetheless.

Apparently the constant criticism Trubisky seems to receive from media, social media, fans and analysts of all types continues to strike a sore spot.

Just before the beginning of his teleconference Friday with media members who cover the Bears, Trubisky was naturally told by a team official the reporters on the Zoom conference call were muted.

"Nice," Trubisky said, enjoying himself a bit with a smile on his face.

He was kidding then, but Trubisky makes no bones about being less than happy about his critics. 

He is a man on a mission this season, although there's a guy named Nick Foles to contend with before he can do any proving to anyone.

"For me it's very motivating, Trubisky said. "You're always going to have people writing you off. It's got to light a fire under you which it has for me, and I'm just trying to prove everybody wrong and prove my teammates right."

Trubisky has been ranked 38th among all NFL quarterbacks by Chris Simms of NBC Sports, the son of Phil Simms. Analyst Michael Lombardi, who once said, "You couldn’t get me to buy Mitchell Trubisky if you had him on a discount rack at Filene’s Basement," continues to berate the Bears' quarterback. Bleacher Report ranked the Bears' quarterback situation the 28th "best" in the league.

Pro Football Focus seems to have let up on its constant Trubisky bashing of late, but only because they discount him completely and consider Nick Foles the starting quarterback.

Even NFL.com has been hard on Trubisky.

The Bears didn't exactly give him a vote of confidence by refusing to pick up his fifth-year contract option. He easily has the best statistics of any quarterback whose fifth-year option was declined without an injury being a consideration.

"There is just so much hard work that goes into it," Trubisky said. "And for people who write you off, I mean, that definitely motivates you in a way that you just want to go out there and play as best you possibly can.

"So I’m definitely fired up. And I just …"

Trubisky stopped talking and made a kind of charged up sound.

"You've got to make it happen," he said. 

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Quarterback Choice May Help Bears Run Game More Than Coaching

Chicago Bears plans for a better running attack might revolve more around who they choose at quarterback than around the new offensive line coach, Juan Castillo.

Gene Chamberlain

by

KennyZ57

Why Ryan Pace Isn't On the Hot Seat

Gene Chamberlain

Mitchell Trubisky Tinkers with Passing Motion for First Time

Mitchell Trubisky credits private quarterbacks coach Jeff Christensen with altering his throwing motion, the first time he said he's had this happen

Gene Chamberlain

Nick Foles Feeling "Right at Home" with Bears at Halas Hall

Nick Foles has a distinct disadvantage in the Chicago Bears starting quarterback battle with Mitchell Trubisky due to coronavirus, but he's taking comfort in his knowledge of the offense and a coaching staff he knows well.

Gene Chamberlain

Should Bears Be Considering NFL Veteran Kicker Graham Gano?

The Chicago Bears like Eddy Pineiro but his rookie season was a roller-coaster ride and now veteran Graham Gano is available on the open market.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Put Nose Tackle John Jenkins on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Nose tackle John Jenkins became more important to the Bears when Eddie Goldman opted out at nose tackle but now Jenkins is going on the Reserve/COVID-19 List.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears' Depth at Running Back Satisfies Ryan Pace

The Chicago Bears are happy with their backfield depth despite losing rookie Artavis Pierce on the Reserve/COVID-19 List and GM Ryan Pace sees no need to be adding anyone.

Gene Chamberlain

Where Ryan Pace Feels He Stands with the McCaskeys

The Bears have had one winning season in five since Ryan Pace became general manager and one playoff game, but he's generally upbeat about where he stands in the eyes of team ownership.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Duanecoker

More Physical Bears Camp Will Include Extensive Live Hitting

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy can't let his team come in looking unprepared physically like last year when starters didn't see much or any of preseason's live hitting, so he's promising to use live hitting at this camp

Gene Chamberlain

First Eddie Jackson Left off the Top 100 and Now This...

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain