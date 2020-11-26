Bears coach Matt Nagy continued to hedge on his starting quarterback Thursday, all while Mitchell Trubisky continued taking all the first-team snaps.

Meanwhile, Nick Foles continues to sit out with a hip injury.

It's obvious Trubisky will start but the official statement must wait until Friday's practice is over.

"In regards to where Nick is at, he's still day-to-day," Nagy said. "We've had two days in a row now of Mitch getting all the reps, so if it goes that direction then we're going to be completely prepared for that.

"Again, (Trubisky) put together another good day. That part, I really like. I know he's feeling good. So Nick's just gotta keep continuing to see where he's at. I feel like he's slowly getting better right now, but he's obviously not at the point yet where he was able to practice."

Even if it's obvious Trubisky is starting, Nagy said he wouldn't rule out Foles even if he merely is able to practice on a limited basis on Friday.

"Yeah I wouldn't be concerned about that too much," Nagy said. "Now there is the timing elements (with receivers) and he's staying involved in all the meetings and he's in all the installs, but he's getting his rehab too.

"So again, it would be different if it was somebody that probably didn't have as many reps, but with where he's at, again he's been involved in all that mentally so we just gotta get a nice clean picture with where he's at another 24-48 hours physically."

Wide receiver Anthony Miller said the timing isn't a concern.

"Whoever the quarterback is, I'm not worried about chemistry because I feel like I've played enough with both of the those guys," Miller said. "I'm confident that we'll still make plays regardless of who's at the position."

Physically, Foles actually is able to drop back to throw and run, but Nagy said there is still are degrees of pain involved when he's moving.

Nagy doubled down on his Wednesday assertion about Trubisky being an improved player since his benching, but explained it further.

"Whether it's a good play or a bad play or how it is in the huddle when he calls a play, I'm really, really impressed with the huddle mechanics," Nagy said. Getting the play into the huddle, calling the play, breaking, seeing the defense, making the calls, doing whatever we need to do, you just feel that.

"There’s a little bit of a change there."

