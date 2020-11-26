SI.com
BearDigest
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBearDigest+
Search

Mitchell Trubisky Has Everything but Official Confirmation

Gene Chamberlain

Bears coach Matt Nagy continued to hedge on his starting quarterback Thursday, all while Mitchell Trubisky continued taking all the first-team snaps.

Meanwhile, Nick Foles continues to sit out with a hip injury.

It's obvious Trubisky will start but the official statement must wait until Friday's practice is over.

"In regards to where Nick is at, he's still day-to-day," Nagy said. "We've had two days in a row now of Mitch getting all the reps, so if it goes that direction then we're going to be completely prepared for that.

"Again, (Trubisky) put together another good day. That part, I really like. I know he's feeling good. So Nick's just gotta keep continuing to see where he's at. I feel like he's slowly getting better right now, but he's obviously not at the point yet where he was able to practice."

Even if it's obvious Trubisky is starting, Nagy said he wouldn't rule out Foles even if he merely is able to practice on a limited basis on Friday.

"Yeah I wouldn't be concerned about that too much," Nagy said. "Now there is the timing elements (with receivers) and he's staying involved in all the meetings and he's in all the installs, but he's getting his rehab too.

"So again, it would be different if it was somebody that probably didn't have as many reps, but with where he's at, again he's been involved in all that mentally so we just gotta get a nice clean picture with where he's at another 24-48 hours physically."

Wide receiver Anthony Miller said the timing isn't a concern.

"Whoever the quarterback is, I'm not worried about chemistry because I feel like I've played enough with both of the those guys," Miller said. "I'm confident that we'll still make plays regardless of who's at the position."

Physically, Foles actually is able to drop back to throw and run, but Nagy said there is still are degrees of pain involved when he's moving.

Nagy doubled down on his Wednesday assertion about Trubisky being an improved player since his benching, but explained it further.

"Whether it's a good play or a bad play or how it is in the huddle when he calls a play, I'm really, really impressed with the huddle mechanics," Nagy said. Getting the play into the huddle, calling the play, breaking, seeing the defense, making the calls, doing whatever we need to do, you just feel that.

"There’s a little bit of a change there."

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

THANKS FOR READING BEAR DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Same Old Problem for Bears Against Packers: Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers has won 19 of 24 starts against the Chicago Bears and this time he'll face them at Lambeau Field at a high point in his game with the league's best passer rating.

Gene Chamberlain

Newest Model of Mitchell Trubisky Appears Set for Start

It's by no means an official announcement and there hasn't been confirmation, but all inidications are the Chicago Bears appear set to start a "new version" of Mitchell Trubisky at quarterback after Nick Foles couldn't practice Monday or Wednesday.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Chibeardan

Allen Robinson's Situation Hardly a Done Deal Either Way

Many projections of Allen Robinson hitting the free-agent market and an early ranking so high on the market tend to mean little when the actual deadlines approach.

Gene Chamberlain

Is Matt Nagy's Ego Being Put Ahead of the Team Again?

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy needs to adopt a more realistic approach to game situations, and realize kicking long field goals is a more beneficial to his defense than failed fourth-down attempts

Gene Chamberlain

John Jenkins Returns While Akiem Hicks Sits Out

Chicago Bears Wednesday Injury Update: A right hamstring injury still has Akiem Hicks missing practice more than a week after he suffered it, while nose tackle John Jenkins returned from an ankle injury.

Gene Chamberlain

Robert Quinn Labels His Season "Very Average"

Chicago Bears edge rusher Robert Quinn is at a loss to explain the lack of sacks he's experiencing this season, with one sack, three quarterback hitis and six pressures.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Hope David Montgomery's Return Sparks Running Game

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery has been cleared to return after a concussion and now the difficult task of pulling the running game back together begins for Sunday night's game in Green Bay.

Gene Chamberlain

Past Bye Weeks Haven't Helped Bears Much

A bye week after four straight losses might seem like a good idea as the Chicago Bears coaches went to work at self-scouting, but in the past it hasn't helped them much.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Defense Fights a Battle on Two Fronts Every Game

Complete and utter stagnation on offense has led to the Bears defense fighting a two-front war every week—one against the other offense and the other to make up for their own offense's failings.

Gene Chamberlain

Another Headache Ahead for the Bears?

https://www.si.com/nfl/2020/11/23/monday-afternoon-quarterback-deshaun-watson-joe-brady-pj-walker

Gene Chamberlain