Bear
Maven
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Big Day by Bears Offense Relieves Some Pressure

Gene Chamberlain

Sometimes the exuberance and positive nature of Bears coach Matt Nagy simply bubble over.

Thursday's 24-20 win over the Detroit Lions was one of those times, but seeing his team win three out of its last four can do these things, and seeing quarterback Mitchell Trubisky pull one out of the fire after all he's been through can really do it.

"We finally had one of those games where everything felt good for the majority of it," Nagy said.

Well, let's not turn the TVs back on at Halas Hall just yet. Majority of the game might be an exaggeration, but it's a holiday and Nagy can be spared the criticism after getting the Bears back to .500.

Trubisky made stood his ground and produced a season high in passing yards with 338 and three TDs as well as 17 of 19 on first down throws. 

So it was his day against a dreadful defense he has seemed to own the past two seasons.

Even when succeeding, Trubisky had a few blotches. One was the third-quarter interception with the Bears down 17-10 when he appeared to underthrow Allen Robinson a bit and Darius Slay took advantage.

"Those happen," Nagy said. "To Mitch's credit he didn't get rattled. We've been talking all season about the next-play mentality and that's what he did."

Trubisky also shook off some big hits. One came on a shot to his head when there was no penalty called, although it's certainly one of those where a player might get fined at a later date.

"Looked like helmet to helmet, definitely felt like it, but they didn't see it," Trubisky said. "I mean it happens."

Another occurred when he was sacked and his head snapped back and against the turf. He had to go into the injury tent for an exam after that one.

"Some cool stuff going on in that tent," Trubisky said. "You come off, the doctor sees you, you took a hit on the field, my head hit the ground.

"I'm perfectly fine, go in the tent answer some questions: We're in Detroit, it's Thanksgiving, I've got to go out and lead another drive. I answer all the right questions and it's all good."

It was all good in the end for the Bears and Trubisky was the reason.

The winning 3-yard touchdown pass to David Montgomery and the 18-yard TD pass to Horsted revealed to Nagy something about his quarterback.

Neither pass went to the primary target. Horsted was second in his progression and Montgomery third or even fourth.

"I think that's probably what I'm most proud about," Nagy said.

On Montgomery's TD, Trubisky bought time with his feet until his receiver cleared past any coverage, then simply flipped it to him.

"That's a situation where we need guys to step up and make plays," Nagy said. "It might not always be the perfect play call but if it's gray, make a play."

Trubisky did make some plays, and for him it was the kind of day to make Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace think their faith in the second pick of the 2017 draft is justified.

Do it against some of the four playoff-bound teams remaining on the schedule, and maybe a few others will believe as well.

Twitter@BearsOnMaven

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bears vs. Lions GAMEDAY Open Thread/Live Blog

Gene Chamberlain
10 0

The Bears take on the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving and have an all-time record of 18-15-2 on Thanksgiving. They beat the Lions 23-16 last Thanksgiving.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears win better than salmonella from undercooked stuffing says Daily Herald's Barry Rozner. I…

0

Unlikely Receiving Duo Boosts Bears Attack

Gene Chamberlain
0

Mitchell Trubisky found Jesper Horsted and Anthony Miller for big catches down the stretch in a Bears rally for a 24-20 win Thursday over the Detroit Lions.

Mitch Money

Gene Chamberlain
0

Mitchell Trubisky directs 90-yard game-winning touchdown drive, capped by a 3-yard score to David Montgomery and the Bears beat Detroit on Thanksgiving 24-20.

Lions Offense Owns Momentum in Rematch with Bears

Gene Chamberlain
2 0

Talk of a hamstring injury to Jeff Driskel didn't throw off the Bears from believing they'll face Detroit's backup quarterback instead of third-stringer David Blough.

Bears Take Aim at .500 Mark Against Blough

Gene Chamberlain
0

A disappointing season has it's little rewards, and hitting .500 with a win over the Lions would certainly be one of them for quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and the Chicago Bears.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears guess wrong and will face QB David Blough. Chuck Pagano guessed wrong anyway. He said scouts…

0

Keeping It Simple Offers Best Bears Shot

Gene Chamberlain
0

Less complexity, better efficiency should be the keys for the Bears and Mitchell Trubisky in trying to beat Detroit on Thanksgiving.

Mack Leads Bears Back Into Win Column

Gene Chamberlain
2 1

A strip-sack by Khalil Mack got the Bears the ball at  the 3-yard line in the third quarter and Mitchell Trubisky's 2-yard TD run made all the difference in a 19-14 victory over the New York Giants.

Gene Chamberlain

Pro Football Weekly's Mark Schofield capsulizes the Bears QB draft options and candidates'…

0