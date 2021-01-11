Mitchell Trubisky Wants Another Shot with Bears

Mitchell Trubisky might have played his last game with the Bears, but he makes it clear he wants to return to the team in 2021

When it ended for the Bears Mitchell Trubisky didn't mind saying the thought went through his head.

This might have been his last game as Bears quarterback.

"It's been tough," Trubisky said. "There's been some ups and downs. But I'm proud of where I'm at and where we battled and how we got better over the year.

"So we'll just take it one day at a time this offseason. I know God's got a plan for me. Just continue to stay positive and keep working and keep believing."

What Trubisky believes is he can be back. An NFL Network report on Sunday prior to the 21-9 loss to New Orleans said Trubisky would be gone unless they made a long playoff run, and this was definitely not a long playoff run.

Trubisky doesn't want the report to be true.

"Yeah, I think I can definitely see myself back here next year," Trubisky said. "Obviously a lot of that is out of my control but it feels like home and it feels like we have unfinished business.

"Right now I'm just bummed about this season being over and how the game went so a lot of emotions going on right now but I can see that. We'll see. There are a lot of things that have to happen and a lot of decisions that have to be made and that's out of my control but and I can see that.”

Trubisky managed only one touchdown drive in the playoff game and it looked much like it did in the early season when the Bears struggled on offense before switching to Nick Foles.

They couldn't run the ball, and it was difficult to initiate their bootleg passes as a result. Trubisky, in a sense, was the one let down by teammates in this one more than the other way around.

Anthony Miller got tossed from the game for a dumb penalty. Tight end Cole Kmet got slapped with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty with the Bears closing in on a touchdown, resulting in Cairo Santos kicking a 36-yard field goal.

Overall it was a lack of discipline hurting their chances on offense and not necessarily Trubisky.

"We didn't executem," Trubisky said. "We didn't put ourselves in a good position. We gotta get that running game going a little bit more so everyghing else can come off that.

"You gotta give them credit—they came out and they played better than we did and they were the better team today. But I got love for my guys. I'm just proud of the way we battled all year long. They still battled tonight until the very end. I do think there’s a lot we can still get better at to put our guys in a better position to succeed. It’s something we gotta look at, something to talk about. And move forward."

For Trubisky that moving forward means with him on the roster. He has no contract for next year.

"I feel like I got better this year," Trubisky said. "I feel like when I was put back in the starting lineup that the offense was better and I gave my team a chance to win and we did win games and that is why we were able to get back into the playoffs.

"It wasn’t just me but it was the whole unit coming together and the whole team making plays and really getting through that adversity together but I feel like I was a big part of that."

Trubisky has forged strong ties with other offensive players, particularly on the offensive line. It's that he might really miss if this was his final Bears game.

"I think it's emotional," Trubisky said. "I know it was in the locker room.

"Really, a lot of these guys i've been with for four years," Trubisky said. "That's really special to me, especially some of the guys up front, like Cody (Whitehair) and (Charles) Leno, they've had my backs since I've been here. Those guys, among many others, mean so much to me. It's tough and you try not to think about too far down the line and take it one day at a time. I know there's decisions that are gonna be made this offseason."

There are a few decisions on coaching and the general manager which could come before one on a contract for Trubisky.

