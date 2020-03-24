Free agency can shape what a team needs in the draft.

In the Bears' case this free agency period barely touched their draft needs.

Trading for Nick Foles did not alter the long-term need for a young quarterback.

Bringing in Robert Quinn and dispensing with Leonard Floyd did little to diminish the Bears' need for a young pass rusher who can develop while providing relief for Khalil Mack and Quinn.

A tight end was needed and signing aging Jimmy Graham didn't alter this, although it definitely made it a less-pressing need. The bigger question is where they would put another tight end. The position meeting rooms they have at Halas Hall are fairly small and will already be filled to the brim with 10 tight ends on the roster. So adding one more might force someone to sit in the hall or stand in the back against the wall.

The urgent Bears needs for 2020 stand virtually untouched by free agency: cornerback, offensive line, safety and wide receiver.

All will be addressed in BearDigest.com mock draft 2.0.

Round 2, No. 43

Cornerback Trevon Diggs, Alabama

The Bears could use his brother, Stefon, as well, but at least now he's out of the NFC North in Buffalo and can't hurt them. Trevon Diggs is part of an elite group of cornerbacks who should be available for selection into the early third round. So even if he does go before this pick in Round 2, someone of similar skill and natural athletic ability will be available as they seek to replace Prince Amukamara. They lost an Alabama safety when Ha Ha Clinton-Dix left but will bring in a Crimson Tide cornerback. Diggs didn't run the 40 at the combine and the cancelation of the Crimson Tide pro day eliminated his chance for a true speed timing. Enough is known about Diggs to prevent this from having a great effect. Diggs easily could go in the 10 picks ahead of the Bears after Round 1 but talent at other positions let him drop this far and solve a Chicago need since cutting Prince Amukamara.

Round 2, No. 50

Guard Logan Stenberg, Kentucky

At 6-foot-6, 322 pounds, he is easily big enough to be a tackle but fits into the opening day starting lineup as a top SEC level offensive lineman. His comment at the combine to media resonates and it's one Bears fans of the meatball class will no doubt cherish: “I play the way it's supposed to be played. I think the way the game's going now, it's more cupcake pretty-boy. But I like to play it the way it's meant to be played."

Round 5, No. 163

Wide Receiver John Hightower, Boise State

At a combine when it seemed many of the top receivers failed to run to their projected 40-yard times, Hightower made a bold statement with a 4.43-second 40 and a vertical leap of 38 1/2 inches. The Bears have heavily scouted Boise State in the past and the quality of the talent they have at specific positions rates as strong as the nation's best conferences. At 6-1, 189, Hightower can fit easily as a Taylor Gabriel replacement, although initially it will be a battle with Riley Ridley and Javon Wims to see who gets more playing time. A safety might have been in play here, too, but there are enough safety candidates on the roster now and still some available in the draft. Receivers with speed and ability are abundant in the draft, but by Round 5 the supply is nearly gone.

Round 6, No. 196

Safety Jalen Elliott, Notre Dame

Elliott is a high-quality leader and a player unafraid of sticking his nose in on a running play. He's not a classic in-the-box strong safety and probably lacks the open-field speed to be a free safety in any scheme. However, he can cover the shorter routes tightly, blitz and tackles with authority. He ran only a 4.8-second 40 but displays an ability to play at top-end speed all the time in games. He has nice open-field moves returning interceptions. The fact he was a high school quarterback is reflected in his heady play on defense. He could develop into an ideal partner for Eddie Jackson.

Round 6, No. 200

Edge rusher Trevis Gipson, Tulsa

A 6-3, 261-pound defensive end or edge linebacker who the Bears have shown an interest in, he can come in and develop under Khalil Mack, perhaps even give Mack and Robert Quinn a chance to rest. Gipson is said by numerous scouting reports to possess many natural abilities and instincts pass rushers need, but requires extensive refinement. This explains why he has fallen this far in the draft. A late bloomer who was underweight for this position coming into college, he put on 60 pounds since high school and has learned to use it. Although his 4.8-second 40 time didn't impress, he did run an outstanding 6.87 seconds in the three-cone drill.

Round 7, No. 226

Quarterback James Morgan, Florida International

What better way to strike back at the Packers than to draft a developmental quarterback who played high school ball a few miles from Lambeau. Morgan started out at Bowling Green. He has the experience in pass-happy shotgun systems to be a fit in the Matt Nagy attack. At the combine, Morgan impressed with his arm strength in on-field drils. It's in the competitive aspect and ability to throw through tight NFL windows for completions where he'd need to develop. His accuracy needs to improve greatly.

Round 7, No. 233

Guard Jon Runyan, Michigan

Bears line coach Juan Castillo has known him since he was coaching Runyan's dad of the same name with the Eagles, the man known as one of the dirtiest players in the league at the time. Runyan has decent size at 6-5, 310 to be an NFL guard. He displayed better speed than expected with a 5.08 nearly matched Michigan teammate Cesar Ruiz, a potential first-round pick and was 11th among linemen. He ran a 7.57 in the three-cone drill, third best among all offensive linemen. Speed is something the Bears have sought in their linemen since Ryan Pace became GM in 2015.

