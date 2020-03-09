BearDigest
Mock Drafts See Bears Addressing Vacant Safety Spot

Gene Chamberlain

The only certainty on the most recent Bears mock drafts seems to be they'll look to fill the vacancy left by Ha Ha Clinton-Dix's departure.

Chad Reuter of NFL.com has the Bears focusing at No. 50 in Round 2 on safety with Southern Illinois safety Jeremy Chinn, the fast-rising defensive back who wowed in all his testing at the NFL Scouting Combine. Chinn, who is 6-foot-3, 219 pounds, is the nephew of Steve Atwater and ran a 4.46-second 40 while turning in a 41-inch vertical leap.

Reuter sees this occurring after they select another defensive player with their first pick, Texas Tech linebacker Jordan Brooks at No. 43. He has them passing on edge rusher AJ Epenesa and tight end Brycen Hopkins. Hopkins would be enticing if they haven't signed a veteran free agent tight end, but Brooks is an all-around terror for offenses.

Drafttek.com posted its latest mock and had the Bears getting a different safety with its first selection at No. 43 overall, Minnesota's Antoine Winfield Jr. The son of the former Vikings defensive back is quit e a bit smaller at 5-9, 203 and ran a shade faster than Chinn in the 40 at 4.45.

Drafttek.com had the Bears using its 50th pick for a controversial offensive line selection. Guard Shane Lemieux of Oregon has been projected at anywhere from the seventh round to the first round in predraft speculation, although most recent mocks have him moving up into the third round or earlier. Lemieux had the 15th fastest 40 time among linemen.

CBS Sports' Josh Edwards sees that guard pick as a more pressing need and has the Bears taking Louisiana-Lafayette guard Robert Hunt, a 6-5, 323-pounder who is thought to be a potential tackle. They have the Bears passing on Georgia tackle Isaiah Wilson to make this pick.

At No. 50 they have Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet still being available and coming to the Bears, a pick after tight end Adam Trautman of Dayton is taken.

Kmet would be popular but the CBS mock has the Bears passing on Michigan guard Cesar Ruiz, who has ties to Bears offensive line coach Juan Castillo, and Auburn's highly rated cornerback Noah Igbinoghene. Both are Bears need positions.

