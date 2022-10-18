Bears coach Matt Eberflus attempted to remain as vague as possible about any changes coming forth from his mini-bye coaching meetings but one seems obvious from his description of the running back situation.

When healthy, David Montgomery has been starter and had two carries for every one carry by Khalil Herbert, with the last game being a good example. Montgomery had 15 carries to seven by Herbert.

However, going forward Eberflus has a different idea than the 2-to-1 ratio for the starter.

"Yeah, we're just going to go with the hot hand," Eberflus said. "Who's ever hot right there we're going to stay with him and go from there."

Exactly how this shakes out sounds like a series-to-series basis within a game. Nothing was said about Montgomery giving up the starting role.

Either way, it sounds like more carries for Herbert than he was getting and that makes sense because he leads all NFL running backs with a 6.4-yard average. Montgomery averages 4.0 yards a carry.

They have almost the same number of carries but that's because Montgomery missed almost two full games with an ankle injury. Herbert has 63 rushes for 403 yards and three touchdowns while Montgomery has 62 runs for 246 yards.

However, before now it hasn't been a case of fluctuating between backs based on who has the hot hand.

When Montgomery returned from his ankle injury, he immediately returned as the starter and made 12 carries and Herbert four against Minnesota. Neither produced much that game, Montgomery with 20 yards and Herbert with 11.

When Montgomery was healthy against Green Bay, he had 15 rushes for 122 yards, averaging 8.6 yards. Herbert had only four runs for 38 yards (9.5 per carry).

And in the opener, Montgomery ran 17 times for just 26 yards and Herbert again got about half those carries with nine for 45 yards.

Eberflus likes Herbert's balance and style.

"Yeah, I don't know, I don't know," Eberflus said. "I know he's a good runner. I know he's slippery. I know he's got good contact balance. That's for sure.

"And I think that happens a lot of times when the first tackler doesn't get him down."

The tricky part of this is Montgomery is up for a contract extension because his expires after this season. However, this is about getting more productivity in the running game.

Herbert has runs of 64 and 52 yards that have bolstered his average. He has 12 runs of 10 yards or longer to seven by Montgomery.

Herber sees a need for improvement even if he is only 30 yards short of his entire rookie year rushing total.

"A lot of different things, you know?" Herbert said. "Especially short yardage, find a way to punch it in. When we're in the red zone, find a way to get the ball in the end zone.

"For me, pass protection, catching out of the backfield. Still making that first guy miss consistently. Those are just a couple things."

The passing game is an area where Montgomery has consistently been head and shoulders above Herbert.

Montgomery has 10 catches for 113 yards to five receptions for 37 yards by Herbert. Montgomery is easily the best pass-blocking running back on the roster.

"I feel like ultimately we're able to both go in there and be productive," Herbert said.

Bears Rushing Leaders 2022

Total Yards: Khalil Herbert 403

Rushing Average: Khalil Herbert 6.4

Attempts: Khalil Herbert 63

Rushing TDs: Khalil Herbert 3

Long Run: Khalil Herbert 64 yards

Most Explosive Runs (10 yards or more): Khalil Herbert 10

